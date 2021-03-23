Justin Eby has been appointed to lead the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority as executive director.

The appointment, effective June 1st came Tuesday evening at the authority’s meeting.

Eby will be replacing the current director, Matthew Sternberg, who has been with the authority since 2006 and is retiring at the end of May.

“Justin combines a thorough understanding of the Authority’s programs with a great knack for building the interpersonal relationships needed for effective collaboration. The Authority will be in good hands,” Sternberg said via a press release.