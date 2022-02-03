While Lancaster may feel small to those who live here, it might be bigger than a lot of people think.

After all, the city has been described as a mini-Brooklyn, which as brought people here from all across the world, ranging from food enthusiasts to musicians.

Here are some big names that have stopped by our corner of the world in the past few years.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber ate at the City Star Diner in Manheim on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

Kathy Said, head server at the City Star Diner, says she didn't believe when another server told her that Justin Bieber was in the restaurant.

"He came walking in and one of the waitresses was like, 'That's Justin Bieber,' and we're like, 'No it isn't.' And then his body guards came in and then we walked over to him, and yeah, it was him," Said says.

Bieber had a bacon, egg and cheese croissant, Said says. One of Bieber's bodyguards had pancakes. Said, who has worked at the diner for 10 years, was the bodyguard's server and another server helped Bieber, Said says.

Dr. Oz

Television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz paid a visit to Lancaster County on Monday, June 14, and made a few stops at some local establishments.

Dr. Oz, as he's known professionally, stopped at The Amish Farm and House and took a tour of both the house and farm to experience Amish country. Tim Talley, a tour guide and bus driver at The Amish Farm and House, thought he recognized the famous TV physician, so he called out his name. Oz, in turn, replied “Hey, what’s your name?” as they shook hands.

Oz also posted on his Instagram that he visited Central Market Flowers in Lancaster city.

Micky Dolenz

Chef Daniel LeBoon was busy preparing Lancaster City Restaurant Week specials for lunch at the Belvedere Inn on Monday, March 4, when the front-door manager came in to say she thought there might be a famous musician in the dining room.

LeBoon, son of a die-hard fan of the 1960s group The Monkees, walked into the dining room and instantly recognized that Micky Dolenz was sitting in his restaurant.

Dolenz was still in town after his Sunday night concert, with fellow former Monkee Michael Nesmith, at the American Music Theatre.

Mena Suvari

Actress Mena Suvari spent time after Thanksgiving in Lancaster County.

While at Root, a vegan restaurant in Lancaster, she learned about Lancaster Farm Sanctuary. Sunday, Nov. 30, she visited the farm animal rescue refuge in Elizabethtown.

Alton Brown

The chef, author and host of Food Network's "Good Eats" dined at Luca, the Italian restaurant on James Street in Lancaster city, in November 2017 and made a bold statement about a menu item on his Instagram account: "The best salad in the world is in Lancaster, PA."

Martha Stewart

It's not every day that a celebrity walks through the doors at Scratch Bakes, 3 W. Main St., Ephrata, but January 2018 was different as Martha Stewart paid a visit to the cafe/bakery to grab some lunch to go.

Dan Aykroyd

Aykroyd made his presence known in Lancaster when he stopped by to sign bottles of his latest release of Crystal Head vodka.

Katy Perry

Cory van Brookhoven and his co-workers had visited the Amish Farm & House in September 2017 when a group of about nine people walked in to take the last tour of the day.

In the midst of them was a slight woman in an Adidas ball cap, sunglasses and black-and-white T-shirt. Typical tourist — until she removed the ballcap and glasses.

Musician Katy Perry and her entourage, in the midst of rehearsals at Rock Lititz for the upcoming tour in support of her fifth studio album, “Witness,” had taken a break to visit some local attractions.

Henry Winkler

Ariana Grande loves Whole Foods, and the Fonz loves Shady Maple.

Actor Henry Winkler, famous for his roles in "Happy Days" and "Arrested Development," tweeted about the Lancaster County landmark.

FOOD TIP: East Earl PA .. The Shady Maple (all you can eat )

Oh My it’s good — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 23, 2019

William H. Macy

Actor William H. Macy, who will forever be remembered for his role as Jerry Lundegaard in the movie "Fargo," was shopping at the Ephrata Walmart in 2014.

The 63-year-old Macy was described as being "very, very gracious" by well wishers and paused to have his picture taken with Lancaster resident Phillip Mansi, who submitted the photo to the Only in Lancaster - PA Facebook page.

Macy has also paid a visit to Gus’s Keystone Restaurant in Ephrata in April 2018.

Macy kindly posed for a picture with the staff in the restaurant’s empty banquet room.

“He sat down and ate,” Dino Papazekos said, ordering a tuna sandwich on wheat.

Macy visited the county again in 2021, making a stop at Mad Chef Craft Brewing in East Petersburg.

“He’s a very humble individual, just very nonchalant,” co-owner Francisco Ramirez said. “He just came in and wanted to get some food. I’m very honored and blessed to have had the opportunity to have him walk into the pub.”

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate, author and advocate for educating all children, already this week has been named the United Nations Messenger of Peace. Wednesday, she will be in Ottawa, visiting with the Canadian Parliament and receiving an honorary Canadian citizenship.

In April 2017, she was in Lancaster — not to receive an honor but, in effect, to offer one. “I am here to salute you for what you do,” Yousafzai told an audience of about 300 at Church World Service Lancaster’s Community Appreciation Breakfast. “(Lancaster) is the refugee capital of America.”

Mumford & Sons

The crew came to Lancaster County to rehearse at Rock Lititz for a big tour supporting its latest album, “Wilder Mind.” A group, including bassist Ted Dwane, tour musicians and a manager, stopped at Yorgos in 2015. They were so unassuming, not many people in the downtown restaurant recognized them as musicians who’ve sold more than 10 million albums.

Donnie Wahlberg

As it turns out, when you're performing at Hersheypark Arena, you're probably going to spend the day prior riding roller coasters.

Or, at least, that's what Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) did.

Before the Saturday night show, Wahlberg held an impromptu dance session in the park, posting his moves to Instagram.

Carson Kressley

Carson Kressley, best known for being a part of the Fab Five on "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," was seen shopping and dining in downtown Lancaster in July 2017.

Kressley, who was visiting with friend John Guerrera of Coatesville, said it was his first time to Lancaster and had already visited local shops downtown when spotted along North Queen Street. Shops that he visited included Building Character and The Art and Glassworks, and the duo enjoyed lunch at The Belvedere.

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton made an impromptu stop at Prince Street Cafe in downtown Lancaster in 2016, campaigning in support of his wife, Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton.

The former president spent about 45 minutes outside and inside the eatery, worked his way around to shake hands, took pictures and talked policy.

Colin Jost

During a past event at Tellus360, DJ Nick Reiner noticed a famous face in the crowd: Colin Jost, a host of "Weekend Update" on "Saturday Night Live."

Jost was in town performing for a student-only event at Millersville University. Around midnight, Reiner says he showed up at Tellus360. The comedian stayed until a little after 1 a.m.

David Blaine

The magician David Blaine, known for his endurance feats like encasing himself in a suspended glass box, stopped by Lancaster’s Belvedere Inn in November 2015.

Customer Robert Diggs said a Belvedere Inn employee approached Blaine and started conversation. Diggs was sitting nearby, so he asked Blaine about his Brooklyn roots, which they bonded over.

Taylor Kinney

Taylor Kinney was recently spotted helping a couple with a blown out tire in Lancaster.

“I had noticed that a gentleman had come out of the pickup truck and took his cowboy hat off,” said Chris Kurtz. “He walked up to the guy slowly. … There it was, Taylor Kinney, just helping.”

Kinney, 37, a Neffsville native and Lancaster Mennonite High School alumnus, is one of the stars of the NBC drama “Chicago Fire.” He plays Lt. Kelly Severide.

Kate Flannery

Kate Flannery stopped by Commonwealth on Queen in downtown Lancaster while in town for the "Dancing with the Stars: Live" tour.

Flannery was friendly and talkative, according to Commonwealth staff.

Jeremy Pombo, Commonwealth's kitchen manager, had a chance to speak with Flannery, Reinmiller said. She mentioned that she enjoyed her meal and thanked him for getting her group's orders right, Reinmiller said.

Green Day

Grammy award-winning rock band Green Day stopped by Decades Lancaster for food and bowling, and the Belvedere Inn for karaoke while likely preparing for their upcoming Hella Mega Tour.

According to Decades Marketing Manager Jonathan Yeager, Decades had arranged an "Employee Birthday Party," which then ended up being an ad hoc birthday party for Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, who turned 48 on Monday.

“I was just very amazed by how down to earth and nice they were," says Liz Frandsen, one of the attendees to karaoke night. "You think that celebrities might be off putting in some way, but it was cool to hang out with a band and their crew and have a nice, chill night.”

Squeeze

Squeeze opened for Hall & Oates at the Giant Center in Hershey Wednesday, Feb. 26 and made a stop at the Hideaway Bar in Lititz for some pool before the show.

A video posted on the band's Facebook page on Wednesday morning, titled "Squeeze day off, Lititz PA," shows scenes of the band drinking, shooting pool and engaging in general tomfoolery at the bar.

