Criminal jury trials will resume in late September, but they’ll be handled far differently than they were before the pandemic forced their suspension in March.

Prospective jurors will be screened with questionnaires before reporting to the courthouse. Once there, they’ll get their temperatures taken, and they’ll be required to wear masks and stay 6 feet from anyone else.

The county will limit the number of people inside each courtroom and regularly clean high-touch areas. And it’ll hold trials in only two of its courtrooms.

The courts are undertaking the extraordinary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus while granting criminal defendants their constitutionally guaranteed right to a speedy trial.

“Simply stated, the court system cannot function without the participation of jurors whose performance is critical to the administration of justice,” President Judge David Ashworth said.

The county held 11 jury trials in January, February and the first half of March. It held 57 jury trials in 2019.

Chester, Dauphin, Lebanon and York counties resumed jury trials over the past two months. Berks County held its first jury trial in June.

Lancaster County will use Courtroom A, the large courtroom in the original wing of the county courthouse at East King and South Duke streets, for defendants in custody. It will also make space available at the county building, 150 North Queen St., for defendants not in custody.

Both courtrooms will have limited public seating. Proceeds will be livestreamed inside the courthouse to those wishing to observe.

Jury trials for civil cases won't resume this year, Ashworth said. Civil litigants are using arbitration, mediation and settlement conferences to resolve disputes, Ashworth said.

