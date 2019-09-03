An Ephrata Township man has been found guilty of setting fire to his home during a domestic dispute in 2018, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

A jury found Michael Thomas Matthews, 52, guilty of three felonies: aggravated arson, arson and causing catastrophe, according to court records.

Matthews will be sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller in October after a background check, the district attorney's office said.

Matthews and his wife were inside their Hoover Drive home May 14, 2018 when Matthews started lighting things on fire, according to Ephrata Police Department. She got out safely, police said.

A police sergeant testified at the two-day trial that Matthews was at the front door when police arrived, went inside and locked the door, according to the district attorney's office.

Firefighters found Matthews hiding in a closet and rescued him from the home. He was critically injured and spent time at Crozer Burner Center in Delaware County.

The jury made its decision after about an hour of deliberating, the district attorney's office said.

