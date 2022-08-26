A Lancaster County jury convicted the third of four men in the December 2016 killing of Dennis Pitch.

The jury found Kristopher Smith, 46, of Narvon, guilty of first-degree murder and two counts each of robbery, burglary and conspiracy, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. The verdict came after the jury deliberated for about two hours Thursday following a four-day trial in Lancaster County Court.

Smith faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth will sentence Smith after a pre-sentence investigation, according to the release.

Pitch, 52, was found shot to death in his ransacked Salisbury Township home on Timothy Road on Dec. 4, 2016. Pitch's brother found him after going to the house to check on his brother after he didn't show up to work, according to previous coverage. Pitch was shot in the head and chest.

According to prosecutors, Smith, Brandon Bills, 41, of Narvon; Christopher Lyles, 36, of Glen Mills, Delaware County; and Michael Baker, 43, of Folcroft, Delaware County, somehow learned Pitch planned to withdraw a large sum of money from a retirement account. Baker, Lyles and Smith went into Pitch's home while Bills stayed in the car − when the three men returned to the car, Smith told Bills that "it didn't go as planned."

The jury determined Smith was "the connecting piece" in conspiring with Lyles and Baker to commit the crime, according to the release. Cell phone data analysis showed Smith stayed in constant contact with Baker and Lyles on the night leading up to Pitch's death.

Police arrested the four men in April 2018 and charged with homicide, robbery, burglary and conspiracy.

- Ashworth sentenced Baker to life in prison in December 2021.

- Ashworth sentenced Lyles to life in prison in August 2020. Lyles appealed his sentenced, but the Superior Court of Pennsylvania ruled in April to uphold the sentence.

- Bills' case is still pending in Lancaster County Court, according to Sean McBryan, spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.