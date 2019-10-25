A Manheim Township man on probation stemming from his daughter’s 2017 drowning death was convicted this week of raping two preteen girls.

After an hour of deliberating, a jury delivered verdicts Wednesday in Lancaster County Court finding 47-year-old Geoffrey Bussard guilty of multiple counts, including rape, according to the Lancaster County district attorney’s office.

The guilty verdicts followed a three-day trial surrounding sexual abuse charges between 2006 and 2013.

Manheim Township police became aware of the abuse when the victims came forward last year, according to Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller.

Judge Howard Knisely set Bussard’s bail at $2 million and ordered sentencing after a separate investigation related to a prior conviction. He has been in Lancaster County Prison since April.

The separate investigation will include the 2017 drowning death of Bussard’s 3-year-old daughter.

The girl left the Bussard home on Farmstead Lane unsupervised and drowned in the family swimming pool, according to the district attorney’s office.

The child’s mother, Susie Rehm, was found guilty in February of felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child, while Bussard pled guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment.

Bussard did not testify during the trial and had no visible reaction to the verdict, the district attorney’s office notes.