A jury convicted a Lancaster County man of setting an apartment complex on fire and causing the death of a Terre Hill man in 2019 while he was stealing the man’s truck.

The jury found Javen T. Jackson, 24, guilty of second-degree murder, arson, endangering other people and robbery of a motor vehicle on Friday, Oct. 14, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The jury returned with the verdict after about an hour of deliberations following a three-day trial.

Jackson started a fire overnight Nov. 9 into Nov. 10, 2019, at the New Holland apartment and business complex he was staying at, according to previous reporting. The fire displaced 11 people and caused an estimated $1.75 million damage. A relative at the time told police she believed Jackson had been using methamphetamine at the time.

Shortly before noon on Nov. 11, Jackson stole a Ford Ranger belonging to Thomas Blackwell from 115 Center Ave., Terre Hill according to previous reporting. He told Blackwell he needed the truck to get away, but Blackwell told him he couldn't take it.

Blackwell, 59, held on to the driver’s side as Jackson took off but fell, according to previous reporting. He died three days later, and the autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries and the matter was homicide.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that showed Blackwell’s fatal injury was a fractured skull.

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Miller prosecuted the case and presented the testimony and evidence that Jackson aimed to get out of the area after committing the arson. Miller also said during trial that Blackwell had been kind to Jackson before the attempted theft.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker presided over the trial and will sentence Jackson at a later date. Jackson is currently in Lancaster County Prison.