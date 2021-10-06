A Lancaster city man could face up to 10 years in prison after he was convicted by a jury of illegally possessing a gun in November 2020.

Richard Scott Lessig, 51, was found guilty of the second-degree felony after a jury deliberated for an hour and a half following a two-day trial that ended on Sept. 22, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Lessig is prohibited from having a firearm because of a pervious rape and aggravated assault conviction and was on state parole until 2033.

Lessig pleaded guilty in 2005 to 10 felonies, including rape, aggravated assault, robbery, unlawful restraint and simple assault, according to Lebanon County court records.

A parole officer searched his room on November 23, 2020, the district attorney's office said. The release did not specify the residence where the search took place.

A parole officer found a .9mm handgun in a backpack, as well as Lessig's hunting license, hunting scent products, underwear, socks containing loose ammunition, two holsters for the handgun, gun-cleaning products and two hunting knives, according to the release.

Lessig faces up to 10 years in prison and $25,000 in fines, the district attorney's office said. Lessig is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14, according to court documents.