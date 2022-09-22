A jury convicted a Kinzers man last week of sexually assaulting two children between 2010 and 2015.

The jury found Victor Smith, 43, guilty of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, according to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The jury also found him guilty of corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault of a person under the age of 13.

Pennsylvania State police received an allegation of sexual abuse and spoke with the girl in Sept. of 2020, the release said.

The girl told police that Smith repeatedly sexually assaulted her between 2010 and 2015, according to a criminal complaint. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa, who prosecuted the case, said that the victim was having nightmares and eventually talked about what happened, according to the release..

Two others came forward and accused Smith of sexually abusing them. A boy came forward to police in September 2021 and said Smith inappropriately touched him, according to a criminal complaint.

Smith’s recent convictions are in connection with the cases involving the boy and girl. Charges are currently pending against Smith in Smyrna, Delaware, in connection with the third victim, according to the release. Details about that case were not immediately available.

The jury deliberated for about four hours following the three-day trial before returning with the guilty verdict. Ponessa asked for Smith’s bail to be raised to $700,000, which presiding Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker accepted. Reinaker will order sentence at a later date.

Smith is currently in Lancaster County Prison.