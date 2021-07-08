Police have concluded that a June house explosion in Mount Joy Township was the result of a fire intentionally set as a suicide after a husband killed his wife with prescription drugs.

The bodies of David Preston, 63, Victoria Preston, 60, were found in their home in the 100 block of Waldheim Road after an explosion early on the evening of Tuesday, June 1.

Northwest Regional Police Department said Thursday that autopsies and an investigation showed Victoria Preston died before the fire from toxic levels of fentanyl and other medications which her husband gave her.

After his wife was dead, David Preston ignited a flammable substance “on and around his body and throughout the residence,” starting that fire that caused his own death from “extensive smoke and thermal injuries, both internal and external,” Northwest Regional Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Detective Frank Ember Jr. confirmed that the investigation determined David Preston killed his wife with prescription drugs before setting the fire.

Just before 6 p.m. June 1 neighbors reported hearing one large explosion, followed by several other smaller explosions. They also reported hearing what appeared to be ammunition exploding after the initial explosions rang out. The home collapsed just as firefighters arrived at the scene, said Elizabethtown Fire Department deputy fire chief Jeremy Shaffner.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall assisted by an Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms Agent and police detective attempted to locate the residents, but an extensive investigation and search of the interior and basement of the home was determined to be unsafe and was halted overnight to request excavation equipment, police said.

The search was renewed early the next day when the Prestons were discovered under the debris just after 10 a.m., the coroner’s office reported.

The Prestons bought the property just northwest of Elizabethtown in 2005. Property records indicate it was a 2,240 square-foot rancher built in 1972.