July has generally been a good month for coronavirus trends in Lancaster County, with lower rates of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The rate of new cases is down about 15% from June, hospitalizations are running at about half the levels of a month ago, and the number of deaths is about a third lower, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of state and county data.

14-day rate of new cases

The county’s 14-day rate of new cases — a measurement used frequently to guage current trends — is about 15% lower than it was at the start of the month, and it would be even lower were it not for an uptick in new cases in the past week.

On July 1, our 14-day rate of new cases was at 634. It dropped as low as 434 at mid-month, and on Thursday it had risen to 537 after the recent increase.

By comparison, the 14-day case rate was 828 at the pandemic’s peak here in April.

For the month, we’ve averaged 35 new cases per day in July. That’s down from 43 in June, 45 in May and 55 in April. Through Thursday, the county added 1,046 new cases during July, bringing the pandemic’s total here to 5,488.

The July figure is down from 1,281 new cases in June, 1,396 in May and 1,642 in April.

On a per-capita basis, Lancaster is currently running at right about the state average, with a 14-day total of 98 new cases per 100,000 population — lower than in June, but up from 80 in mid-July.

The statewide rate is 99 new cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days, which is twice the rate in late June due to recent outbreaks in a number of counties.

Hospitalizations

On July 1, there were 47 COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General Hospital or WellSpan Ephrata, the two local hospitals that publicly post their daily coronavirus data.

The daily patient count fell into the 30s in the middle of the month and the 20s toward the end of month. It stood at 20 on Thursday. In early June, there were as many as 70 COVID-19 patients at the two hospitals.

The average age of patients has fallen from 66 early in the pandemic to 59 more recently, according to Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, and hospital stays have gotten shorter.

The average age of those testing positive for COVID-19 here is now 45, Ripchinski added, down from 52 in April.

COVID-19 deaths

According to Lancaster County’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county has had 33 COVID-19 deaths in July, bringing its total to 382 since late March, when the first three deaths occurred here. July’s total was down from 50 in June, 113 in May and 183 in April.

Diamantoni’s data differs from that of the state Department of Health, which reports 49 COVID-19 deaths in the county in July and 406 in total.

In July, Lancaster ranked second only to Philadelphia, which had 70 deaths, according to the health department. Other counties with the most deaths in July included Montgomery, 46; Allegheny, 44; Lehigh, 38; and York 37.

Lancaster County’s overall COVID-19 death rate, per capita, is 70 to 74 per 100,000 population, based on the local and state data.

The county’s rate is higher than the statewide figure of 56 per 100,000, but lower than eight other counties, including Delaware, at 121 deaths per 100,000; Philadelphia, 106; Montgomery, 102; Lackawanna, 101; Northampton, 95; Bucks, 92; Lehigh, 91; and Berks, 87.