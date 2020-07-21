July 4 2020

The sun illuminates an American flag along Chestnut Street in Lancaster city on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

 TY LOHR

July 2020 is on course to be the hottest July on record since 1999. 

Tuesday will be another hot day in Lancaster County, with temperatures climbing into the 90s once again. 

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Temps will drop down tonight, with a low near 71. 

The UV Index is a 9 today, meaning that the sun exposure risk is "very high." 

The average temperature in July 1999 was 81.8 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

This far through July, with 11 days to go, the average temperature is 81.6 degrees, with temps likely to stay in the 90s through the rest of the week.

There is a 30% chance of rain, NWS said. 

Stray thunderstorms could come through the area, NWS said, mostly likely after 5 p.m. 

There is a hazardous weather outlook for Lancaster County tonight, warning that some localized thunderstorms could cause flooding. 

