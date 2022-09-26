To create healthy communities, Julius “Dr. J” Erving didn't point to athletics or physical fitness as the most important components, as one may expect from a basketball legend and "doctor" of the court.

Instead, education, mentorship and community care are key, Erving said in a visit to Lancaster on Monday.

The NBA superstar and basketball Hall of Famer was greeted to a standing ovation Monday when he entered the room at the Lancaster County Convention Center in which he spoke. He was featured speaker in the eighth installment of CHI St. Joseph Children's Health “Conversations about Healthy Communities” series, during which he spoke on the importance of education, mentorship and caring about others in the community.

Erving spent over a decade with the Philadelphia 76ers, winning two American Basketball Association championships, one NBA championship, four most valuable player titles and three scoring titles over his career. He is considered one of the greatest athletes of the 20th century and ushered in the modern above-the-rim style of play that is seen in the NBA today.

Pulling from his 16 seasons of professional basketball and 30 years of post-basketball life, Erving shared what he called "change agents" -- life experiences that shifted his path -- from working as a newspaper delivery boy for $12 a week, to meeting late NBA legend Bill Russell at the University of Massachusetts.

“Change is a certainty,” said Erving. “If you expect change, then you aren’t caught off guard.”

Erving put an emphasis on education during the conversation, focusing on the importance of public schooling and calling education the “baseline."

“Even when you reach the highest level, there is still more to learn,” Erving said.

Erving recalls signing his first autograph as a part of the freshmen basketball team at the University of Massachusetts as one of the big change agents in his life.

The second change agent that Erving spoke about was his special relationship with Russell, with whom he once had a three hour conversation with in college. Russell asked him what the most important building on campus was. Erving, knowing that Russell was at the top of the basketball world at the time, answered "the gym."

Russell's answer: the library.

“He was a genius,” said Erving on Russell. "He extended a hand of friendship to me."

Erving said that caring for and mentoring others was something that he learned from Russell. Erving said that his own mentees, both in the sport and out, were thanks to Russell's example.

“It’s one thing loving your life,” Erving said. “Its another to love the lives of others.”