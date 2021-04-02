On the same day that a suspect was arrested in connection with her death, Julie Eberly was laid to rest on Thursday.

A private funeral was held for Julie Eberly on Thursday with immediate family and close friends present, according to a statement from the family. Julie Eberly was shot and killed on March 25 near Lumberton, North Carolina, while a passenger in her husband, Ryan Eberly's car as they traveled to an anniversary vacation.

Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, North Carolina, was arrested at 12:38 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in Lumberton. Police have charged him with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in connection with the shooting.

The family learned of Floyd's arrest at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

“I know this won’t really change anything nor bring Julie back, but it gives us some peace to know he won’t be able to do this to anyone else,” Ryan Eberly said in the statement. “We are in the process of getting justice for Julie.”

Ryan Eberly also thanked the Robeson County Sheriff's Office for their work, as well as communities in Lancaster County for their support.

"We also want to thank our Manheim and Lancaster communities for their many prayers, words of sympathy, and meal offerings," Ryan Eberly said in the statement. "We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support. We feel the prayers being offered on our families’ behalf are holding us up during this horrible time.”

A life celebration will be held for Julie Eberly at 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church at 54 N. Penryn Rd. in Manheim. The service is open to the public, with extended family and friends invited to join the families in a time of worship and sharing stories.

A GoFundMe page, titled the "Julie Michelle Eberly Memorial Foundation," has raised more than $67,000.