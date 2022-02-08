As lawyers prepare for the trial of a former Ephrata lawyer charged with planning to drive to Washington, D.C., to kill Democratic U.S. senators, his answers to an FBI agent’s questions won’t be allowed as evidence.

That’s because a federal judge determined Kenelm Shirk, 72, should have been given his Miranda rights before questioning him.

But the ruling by Judge Jennifer Wilson of the Middle District of Pennsylvania last month may not hurt the government’s case because she denied Shirk’s efforts to exclude other evidence.

In her 51-page opinion last month, Wilson said Special Agent Bruce Doupe’s 40-minute interview of Shirk in WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital room happened in a “custodial setting,” because a reasonable person wouldn’t have felt free to leave. Shirk was at the hospital for a potential involuntary mental health commitment.

As such, Wilson found, Doupe should have informed Shirk of his right to remain silent and have an attorney present — commonly known as Miranda rights.

Shirk’s attorney declined to comment on the ruling, which followed a two-day hearing in December.

Shirk is charged with one count of threatening to kill a United States official, a charge that carries a potential sentence of six years’ incarceration. Shirk has been incarcerated since his arrest, despite efforts by his attorney to have him released on grounds he is not a danger, wasn’t seeking to overthrow the government and that it was an isolated episode exacerbated by drinking. A March 7 trial is scheduled.

Pennsylvania State Police, acting on a “be on the lookout” bulletin, found Shirk at a gas station near Shippensburg around 8:45 p.m. Jan. 21, 2021. That was the day after President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

Shirk’s ex-wife, with whom he lived in Cornwall, Lebanon County, had called 911 about 90 minutes earlier and reported that he threatened to kill her and senators.

She told the officer Shirk “had been planning this for a while and bought a new silver Subaru for this mission; he had been depressed lately; and he would not be returning, as he intended to commit suicide by cop,” Wilson’s opinion recounted.

Doupe questioned Shirk about his plans the morning of Jan. 22, 2021, after Doupe told Shirk he was going to be discharged.

After Doupe was finished and Shirk’s evaluation was completed, he was discharged and state police arrested and charged him with making terroristic threats. That was dropped when federal prosecutors took over.

Wilson also ruled that Shirk’s statements to nurses at the hospital can be used by prosecutors in the trial, as can an AR-15 rifle, two handguns and ammunition police found in Shirk’s Subaru when police impounded it.

One of the nurses Shirk spoke with as part of his intake called the FBI tip line because staff was concerned he could be a danger if he left the hospital, which he was legally allowed to do, according to Wilson’s ruling. That’s because Shirk’s involuntary commitment paperwork hadn’t been processed.

Shirk’s attorney had argued statements to the nurses should be excluded under psychotherapist-patient privilege, which would have amounted to an extension of that privilege.

Even if the privilege did extend to nurses, the statements were made outside of treatment, Wilson ruled.

Finally, Wilson determined police appropriately impounded Shirk’s vehicle and took inventory.

Shirk's former firm, Shirk Law Associates, was the longtime solicitor for Akron Borough. Akron dropped the firm shortly after Shirk’s arrest and the state Supreme Court disbarred him in May.

Shirk comes from a family with a history of community service and political involvement. His father, K. L. Shirk, who died in 2006, was an attorney and long active in Lancaster County’s Republican Committee, serving as chairman of the party from 1964-71. Shirk’s grandfather was a Lancaster County district attorney.