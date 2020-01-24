A York County judge was cited this week for almost running over a police officer, the York Dispatch reported.

York County Judge Matthew D. Menges, who practiced law in York and Lancaster before becoming a judge, was issued a summary citation on January 23 by York City Police, the York Dispatch reported.

Menges was involved in a traffic incident on January 21 in York. The officer's citation said Menges "refused to comply" with a police officer's traffic directive.

"He proceeded to travel after instructed not to, almost ran me over," Nova wrote in the citation, according to the York Dispatch.

The citation has now been withdrawn, and the York County District Attorney's office is now investigating.

Lancaster County also recently had a judge in the news related to a traffic stop.

In December, the state Judicial Conduct Board found that then-Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker violated Pennsylvania's code of judicial ethics when he told a police officer he had "better check the registration on this plate soon, mister." The statement was made at a traffic stop in April, a state oversight board found. LNP obtained video of the traffic stop.

The state Judicial Conduct Board received three complaints related to the East Lampeter incident and determined there was enough evidence to file charges against Reinaker for violating Canon 1, Rule 1.2, of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

The section states: "A judge shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity and impartiality of the judiciary, and shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety."

