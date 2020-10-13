Whether there is an active investigation into the 2003 death of federal prosecutor Jonathan Luna will be the focus of a court hearing in Lancaster County on Wednesday.

The case involves LNP | LancasterOnline’s request for access to coroner records that surfaced earlier this year in the county’s archives.

County officials had maintained the records were missing, suggesting they had been turned over to the FBI years ago.

But a deputy coroner found them Jan. 31, after William Buckingham, a York County private detective and former police officer, requested them earlier in that month.

The records had probably been there at least a decade; the archive manager couldn’t recall anyone having asked for them in his decade-plus tenure.

Soon after the records were found, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office had them sealed on the grounds that their release could jeopardize the investigation into Luna's death.

LNP Media Group, in its legal filing to unseal the record, argues there’s little risk of jeopardizing an investigation that appears stalled. Access to those records serves the public, LNP attorneys wrote, so the media can hold authorities accountable when “conclusions of their investigations seem to inadequately explain the circumstances surrounding an individual’s death.”

LNP Media Group recommended that a judge review the materials to determine if their release would be appropriate.

In July, after President Judge David Ashworth completed that review, he concluded that “the release of the coroner records poses a threat of substantially injuring or jeopardizing that investigation” if, in fact, “there is an ongoing investigation into the death.”

The judge set Wednesday’s hearing to give the county prosecutor’s office the opportunity to present evidence proving there is an active and ongoing investigation into Luna’s death.

Luna, 38, an assistant U.S. attorney from Baltimore, was found dead around daybreak on Dec. 4, 2003, in a stream by Dry Tavern Road in Brecknock Township. The married father of two had 36 stab wounds.

At the time, the county’s coroner ruled his death a homicide, but federal authorities eventually said Luna committed suicide.

The coroner’s homicide ruling still stands. Few details of the investigation have been revealed over the past 17 years. There are no known suspects or motive.

