Claire Miller’s homicide charge for killing her sister 16 months ago should remain in adult court because she hasn't shown significant mental health improvement and because she is a continued threat to public safety, a prosecutor said.

Despite growing up in a loving, supportive home and attending a good school, Miller was fixated on homicide, Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller told Lancaster County Judge David Workman on Wednesday.

“It's impossible to say that any other human being would be safe in her presence,” Muller said during the third and final day of a hearing to determine if Miller’s case should remain in adult court or be moved to juvenile court.

By contrast, defense attorney Robert Beyer said Miller’s mental health has improved with treatment and that mental illness sits at the heart of the entire case.

“The only explanation for how this can happen … is a psychotic first break,” Beyer said, referencing a term used by a psychiatrist who evaluated Miller.

He read from text messages Miller sent to a friend shortly before the killing in which Miller documented a conversation with herself. The texts show Miller telling herself to keep her eyes on the computer because she would see “bad things” if she looked away.

Those bad things were hallucinations, Beyer said, consistent with someone having a psychotic break.

He noted that hours before the killing, Miller had laid out her outfit for school the next day and packed her lunch. Those were not the actions of a person planning to kill, he said.

Factors to be considered

Miller was 14 when she stabbed her 19-year-old sister Helen as her older sister was sleeping in the family’s Manheim Township home on Feb. 22, 2021. She is now 16.

In Pennsylvania, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime, but a minor can petition to have the case moved to juvenile court, which focuses on rehabilitation and includes supervision until age 21 if it serves the public interest.

A judge has to consider seven factors in deciding whether moving a case to juvenile court serves the public interest. They include: the offense’s impact on the victim or victims; the threat posed by the juvenile, the nature and circumstances of the offense and how amenable to treatment, supervision or rehabilitation the defendant would be in a juvenile setting.

Muller, who made her argument to Workman first, said texts between Miller and a friend showed a growing fixation with violence and homicide.

In one text, Miller wrote about picturing herself shedding a single tear after killing someone.

“Damn, I would be a good actress,” Muller quoted from Miller’s text.

“It’s clear at this point that she was fantasizing for weeks and months about committing a homicide, and she did,” Muller said.

Muller said Miller was clearly culpable.

“She came up with this on her own. She carried it out on her own. And now she has to face the consequences on her own,” she said.

Muller said Miller targeted her sister because she was an easy target: Helen had cerebral palsy and was unable to move.

Muller added that Miller would have access to excellent mental health treatment in the state prison as her case progresses in adult court. Miller has been held at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy, a women’s prison about 80 miles northwest of Lancaster in Lycoming County since April 2021 because it has age-appropriate housing while the Lancaster County Prison doesn’t.

Describing how Miller asked to be excused when a forensic pathologist testified in detail about the seven stab wounds and the pain Helen would have experienced, Muller said, “Perhaps at some time, she should come to terms with what she’s done.”

Muller concluded by describing Miller as “an extraordinarily smart individual” who was capable of presenting herself one way in public and another in private to her friend.

“She has fooled the rest of the world while thinking incessantly about killing …” Muller said.

Defense argues for rehabilitation

In his argument, Beyer focused on Miller’s mental health and said she would be better served in a juvenile treatment facility, which would be a smaller setting than Muncy.

He said the public interest would be served by rehabilitating Miller instead of warehousing her in an adult prison.

And Miller's parents “made their feelings perfectly clear” where they want her, he said, noting they’ve seen her almost daily.

“They told you specifically they don't want to lose their only child. They are steadfast behind Claire for a reason … They know she did this because she was mentally ill,” Beyer said.

Despite her good grades, participation in school activities and friendships, “Claire was struggling with mental health for two maybe three years,” Beyer said.

She had been cutting herself, wrestling with her gender identity and dealing with the isolation brought on by the pandemic, he said.

Beyer said at the time of the killing, Miller believed she was stabbing a hallucination of a woman — a version of herself — that told her she was ugly and a failure.

Beyer said Miller is participating in treatment, wants to get better and has accepted responsibility.

“Science says she can be treated and rehabilitated and the law says” she should be given that opportunity, Beyer said. “... Judge, I can guarantee you, this child can make a difference. And I believe she will.”

Workman will announce his decision on July 18. Until then, Miller will stay at the county’s Youth Intervention Center.