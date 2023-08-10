The Leola teenager charged with killing a Lancaster man last week had been in a gang, was susceptible to losing self-control and associated with peers who were a negative influence, according to a Lancaster County prosecutor.

Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart offered those descriptions to Judge Leonard Brown during a hearing Thursday to determine if Jomar Josue Santos, who turns 15 on Aug. 18, should continue to be held at the county’s Youth Intervention Center or if he should be moved to an adult prison while awaiting trial.

Brown said he expected to make a decision by Friday afternoon.

Santos and Jayziah Echevarria, 18, of Lancaster, are charged with homicide and related offenses in the Aug. 2 death of Johan Parra, 31, of Lancaster. Under Pennsylvania law, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime.

According to Lancaster city police, Echevarria told them that Santos asked him to commit a robbery with him and put a gun to his stomach saying if he did not help him “it will be bad for you.” Then Santos got into a car in which Parra was sitting and shot him. The shooting happened in the 400 block of St. Joseph Street in the city’s southwest.

Swinehart argued it would be appropriate to house Santos in an adult facility and noted that the county’s Youth Intervention Center isn’t equipped to house someone like Santos for longer than one year.

And, she said, other youths charged with the same or similar crimes as Santos have been held in adult facilities.

Because the Lancaster County Prison is not set up to prevent juveniles from having “sight or sound contact with adult inmates” — a requirement of federal law — the county uses the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Delaware County.

Swinehart also told Brown about Santos’s juvenile record for stealing a gun, criminal trespass, theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Those actions resulted in Santos being placed at a residential school for at-risk youth, given probation and ordered to undergo counseling.

Santos’s attorney, David Blanck, asked that Santos be kept at the Youth Intervention Center, arguing it would be easier to work on a defense in person rather than having to do it by phone if he is sent to Delaware County. And Santos has not had any problems at the center, Blanck said.

Blank said the gun Santos took belonged to his stepfather and that he took it in a misguided attempt at self-defense. Swinehart said the gun was never returned.

Blanck also said that Santos’ impulsivity, as outlined by Swinehart, is the “definition of adolescence'' and that the youth center is capable of housing him, at least until his preliminary hearing.

The preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for Monday, Aug. 14, but is being rescheduled, probably for the end of the month or by mid-September.

In arguing that his client should remain at the youth center, Blanck noted that it’s not known who actually shot Parra. The claim that Santos was the shooter was made by Echevarria, according to police.