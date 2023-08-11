The Leola teenager charged with killing a Lancaster man last week will be housed in an adult prison in Delaware County instead of Lancaster County’s Youth Intervention Center, a Lancaster judge ruled Friday.

Judge Leonard Brown made his determination after an “interest of justice hearing” Thursday. At the hearing, evidence of Jomar Josue Santos’ juvenile delinquency was offered, along with other criteria Brown had to consider under hearing rules.

Among a catch-all category of “any other relevant factors,” Brown noted that Santos “had an incident of verbal disrespect, threatening and disruptive behavior and failure to comply with staff resulting in a physical restraint.”

That was despite Brown telling Santos at Thursday’s hearing that the best thing he could do for himself was to stay out of trouble at the youth center.

Interest of justice hearings are required under federal law for juveniles charged as adults. Under Pennsylvania law, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime. The federal law says that juveniles charged as adults cannot be housed in an adult prison unless a court finds it’s in the interest of justice to do so.

Because Lancaster’s jail is not set up to prevent juveniles from having “sight or sound contact with adult inmates” — another requirement of the federal law — the county uses the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Delaware County.

Santos, who turns 15 on Friday, and Jayziah Echevarria, 18, of Lancaster, are charged with homicide and related offenses in the Aug. 2 death of Johan Parra, 31, of Lancaster. Under Pennsylvania law, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime.

According to Lancaster city police, Echevarria told them that Santos asked him to commit a robbery with him and put a gun to his stomach saying if he did not help him “it will be bad for you.” Then Santos got into a car in which Parra was sitting and shot him. The shooting happened in the 400 block of St. Joseph Street in the city’s southwest.

Among the other criteria Brown had to consider under the law was Santos’ age, mental state and the crime charged.

Santos was diagnosed with level-one autism in January, mild obsessive-compulsive disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and severe cannabis use disorder, but Brown found no evidence of an “imminent risk of harm to the juvenile” if he is moved to an adult facility.

Brown also cited Santos’ association with the “300 Block Gang” in Lancaster and his failure to change his delinquent behaviors.

Santos’ attorneys had wanted him to remain at the youth center. Federal law requires interest of justice hearings to be held roughly monthly, and Santos' next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6.

Preliminary hearings that were scheduled for Santos and Echevarria for Monday have been canceled and will likely be rescheduled for theend of the month or by mid-September.

Echevarria is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.