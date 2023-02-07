In a lawsuit that includes a Lancaster County school district, a state Commonwealth Court judge has ruled that Pennsylvania is not meeting its obligation to provide a system of public school education that does not discriminate against students based on the level of income and value of taxable property in their school districts.

The School District of Lancaster had joined the lawsuit, which also included a number of other districts, parents and students, and the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference in challenging the state’s current finding framework as unconstitutional. The Education Law Center-PA and the Public Interest Law Center represent the districts and other petitioners in the case.

Exactly what Tuesday’s ruling by Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer means for education funding in the short term is unclear as the ruling could be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

In a 2020 meeting with SDL, attorney Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg of the Public Interest Law Center explained that the impact of a ruling in favor of the districts may be a game changer, regardless of any appeal.

“If we win, what’s likely going to happen is that the judge will say, ‘I agree with you. The system is underfunded. The system is broken. Legislature, you fix it.’ What we need at that point is for the legislature to feel actual pressure … from public opinion.”

“The legislature can drag its feet at that point. It can decline to, say, raise taxes to generate revenue to solve the problem. The courts can assess stiff penalties and fines if it does. But, Uverick-Ackelsberg said, “Ultimately, there’s not going to be a court order saying, ‘Raise taxes.’”

The lawsuit, originating in 2014, contends Pennsylvania’s education funding system perilously shortchanges public school students, particularly those from low-income communities, in violation of the state constitution.

Details from ruling

In Tuesday’s ruling, the court said it was in “uncharted territory with this landmark case.”

“Therefore, it seems only reasonable to allow Respondents, comprised of the Executive and Legislative branches of government and administrative agencies with expertise in the field of education, the first opportunity, in conjunction with Petitioners, to devise a plan to address the constitutional deficiencies identified herein.”

Cohn Jubelirer wrote that students in areas with low property values and incomes “are deprived of the same opportunities and resources as students who reside in school districts with high property values and incomes,” and that disparity “is not justified by any compelling government interest nor is it rationally related to any legitimate government objective.”

She said the result is that students in lower-wealth districts are being deprived of their constitutional right to equal protection of law.

Cohn Jubelirer found that achievement gaps are wider for certain historically disadvantaged groups, including Black students, Hispanic students, English-language learners, poorer students and others.

“Educators credibly testified to lacking the very resources state officials have identified as essential to student achievement, some of which are as basic as safe and temperate facilities in which children can learn,” Cohn Jubelirer wrote. “Educators also testified about being forced to choose which few students would benefit from the limited resources they could afford to provide, despite knowing more students needed those same resources.”

Reaction varies

“Today’s decision declaring Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional is a historic victory for Pennsylvania’s public school children,” Education Law Center-PA and the Public Interest Law Center said in a statement Tuesday.

“It will change the future for millions of families, so that children are no longer denied the education they deserve.”

“The court recognized that our schools require adequate funding to meet our constitution's mandate. It’s time for our state legislature to fund public schools in every corner of Pennsylvania so all students, whether or not they live in a wealthy community, can receive the quality public education guaranteed in our state constitution.”

State Rep. Bryan Cutler, R-100, of southeastern Lancaster County had been named as a defendant in the suit during his time as House speaker, but his office had no immediate response Tuesday beyond indicating that it was reviewing the 786-page ruling.

State Rep. Mike Sturla, D-96, of Lancaster, tweeted “Congratulations on this historic victory. Thank you to@SDoLancaster and other school districts for filing this lawsuit to reinforce this education right that has been neglected. I have always advocated for fair and full funding of our schools, so today is a great day for PA.”

This developing story will be updated.