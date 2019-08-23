A county judge has upheld a state Office of Open Records finding that coroners’ autopsy and toxicology reports are public records subject to disclosure under Pennsylvania’s Right to Know law.

In an order Friday, Judge Leonard Brown said County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni must deposit “all of his official records and papers” with the county prothonotary, where they would be available for public inspection, within 60 days.

The case stems from Right to Know requests filed by LNP and the Harrisburg news organization PennLive.

“LNP is heartened that yet another court has ruled in favor of public access to government records,” said Robert M. Krasne, CEO of Steinman Communications and LNP’s publisher.

“LNP, as a community watchdog, strives to make the public aware of the significant activities in all corners of government to inform the public and serve the public interest,” he said. Pursuing the case “is yet another example of the service LNP provides for the public.”

Burke Noel, PennLive’s senior director of content, said that “too much mystery surrounds the deaths that the coroner is called on, and it’s important this information sees the light of day.

“This is a victory for the public and its right to know. ... Public records should never be deemed confidential, and we’ll continue to push for transparent and open government.”

Diamantoni, county solicitor Christina Hausner and county Commissioner Josh Parsons all declined to comment Friday, saying they had not yet reviewed Brown’s ruling.

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said the decision is a win for all Pennsylvanians.

Access to the records promotes understanding of public health issues — “the opioid crisis is a prime example” — and helps keep policymakers accountable, she said.

Background of case

Last year, LNP reporter Carter Walker filed a request for the coroner’s 2017 autopsy and toxicology reports. Separately, PennLive reporter Barbara Miller had filed a similar request.

The county denied the requests, but, in October, the Office of Open Records ruled the records are not exempt from disclosure. It said the court system allows for records to be sealed in individual cases when confidentiality concerns warrant it.

In court filings, the coroner said disclosing the reports would reveal confidential data and violate privacy rights.

Brown disagreed. Citing a 2009 state Supreme Court decision, he said the coroner’s duty to forward records to the prothonotary “is not discretionary but is obligatory.”

He rejected arguments that the obligation is overridden by other laws, the state judicial system’s public access policy or general public policy considerations.

Statewide associations representing district attorneys and coroners had filed briefs urging Brown not to allow access to the records. Two national press organizations and the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association filed briefs supporting the newspapers.

The county and coroner’s office have 30 days to appeal Brown’s decision.