Neighbors opposing Lancaster city’s largest affordable housing development in decades were dealt a setback in county court this week.

A judge with the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas ruled in favor of developer HDC MidAtlantic and the City of Lancaster in a lawsuit over a proposed 64-unit apartment building at 213 College Ave.

Last February, neighbors opposed to the project asked the court to overturn zoning approval the project received from the city.

Judge Margaret C. Miller’s ruling, issued on Monday, said the neighbors’ appeal was invalid because it was filed before the zoning hearing board issued its written decision on March 2, 2022. She agreed with the argument made by the city and the developer in a motion to quash the appeal filed last April.

The neighbors have 30 days to appeal Monday’s ruling to Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court.

Attorney Eric Winkle, who represented the neighbors, did not return a phone call seeking comment on Tuesday. A lawyer representing the city said he was pleased with the judge’s decision.

“I was very gratified that the court took the time to give attention to something that was time sensitive,” Neil Albert said.

Miller’s decision comes as HDC faces a deadline set by a key investor to close on financing for the $23.4 million project. The developer had said if the neighbors’ lawsuit continued past May 31, it risked losing $1.25 million in low-income housing tax credits from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

Late last month, the developer and the city requested that the judge decide on their motion to quash the neighbors' lawsuit citing the deadline. Albert said he did not know if that affected the timing of the judge’s decision.

PHFA is also contributing $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project, according to the developer.

HDC spokesperson Kate Hartman said the developer remains focused on meeting PHFA’s May 31 deadline to finalize the project’s funding, and hopes to begin construction as close to that date as possible.

Neighbors have raised a number of issues with the project, including its size and height compared to neighboring homes. The city’s planning commission approved the project in September.

Plans call for demolishing a one-story office building on the site and building a 67,000-square-foot building in its place. Units would be aimed at households making $11,000 to $45,000 per year, and 12 would be reserved for people with physical disabilities.

The city joined the case in support of the developer because the project fits with its goal of adding at least 300 affordable housing units by 2026 to address a housing shortage in the city.