A county judge won't dismiss homicide and other charges filed against the Mount Joy woman charged with causing the crash that killed two Warwick students in October 2018.

Attorneys for Debra Slaymaker-Walker, 64, had argued in court filings last month that because she had had a seizure before the crash, she wasn't acting recklessly. Recklessness is a legal component of voluntary manslaughter.

In a one-sentence order filed recently, Judge Donald Totaro denied the defense request.

In response to the defense's request to throw out criminal charges, the district attorney's office argued it should be up to a jury, not a judge, to decide the evidence.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Jack R. Nicholson, 16, and Meghan Keeney, 17, were killed in the crash outside Warwick High School. Rylan Beebe, 17, was seriously injured.

Slaymaker-Walker is charged with two counts each of criminal homicide, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and related crimes. She has been on house arrest with electronic monitoring since being charged in December 2018.

A May 4 trial has been scheduled.