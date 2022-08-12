A Commonwealth Court judge Friday said she will “work very diligently” to issue a ruling on a suit against Lancaster and two other counties for refusing to include undated mail-in ballots in a revised set of results for the May 17 primary.

The Pennsylvania Department of State’s acting secretary, Leigh Chapman, filed the lawsuit against the three counties in July, arguing that Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties were effectively blocking her from carrying out her election certification duties. The three counties did not comply with a June request to provide a new set of certified results that counted undated mail-in ballots.

State officials have yet to certify statewide results from the primary in the high-profile races for Pennsylvania governor and U.S. Senate, as well as results for congressional and state legislative contests involving the three counties.

The Friday conference was scheduled after state officials notified the court they had mistakenly certified primary results from Butler County, even though officials there didn’t comply with Chapman’s request regarding mail-in ballots,either.

The Department of State’s attorney, Michael Fischer, told Commonwealth Court President Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer on Friday in a virtual hearing that Butler’s actions had been overlooked and apologized for it, saying the administration was not asking to have Butler added to any order she might issue. He said there are no other counties in the same position.

Jeffrey Bukowski, the lawyer for Lancaster and Berks counties, argued the state’s position regarding Butler contradicts the state’s claim to want to enforce uniformity among county vote-tallying practices.

“This case has more warts than the frog who kissed the princess,” said Tom King, lawyer for Fayette County who has represented Republicans in past election cases in Pennsylvania, according to The Associated Press. He called the lack of certification for U.S. Senate and governor an emergency created by the state.

Fischer said he sought a balance between getting results as right as possible and “achieving finality.”

“They are not counting legal votes,” he told the judge. “We believe they have a legal duty to do that and they’ve refused to do so.”

In a July court hearing, Republican Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino testified that in his role, “I can be called upon to interpret the (election) code, it’s one of my jobs,” he said. “My opinion of that is one vote of three (on the board of commissioners).”

While the case pits the Democratic Wolf administration against three Republican-led counties, Lancaster County’s Democratic County Commissioner John Trescot has supported the county’s stance alongside D’Agostino and Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons.

“We took what I believe was the correct position that we don’t supply two certified elections and that’s why we’re being sued by the Department of State,” Trescot said at a July board of elections meeting. “Now, if something else changes, there's another court opinion, I’ll change from that.”

Lancaster County certified a set of results in May that segregated undated mail-in ballots, per a previous order from Cohn Jubelirer. She ordered the separation in case another judge on appeal invalidated the ballots. David McCormick, a candidate in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, had sued to count undated ballots in a tight race against Dr. Mehmet Oz, but later dropped it. As a result, an appeal never came.

Parsons in the same August Lancaster County board of elections meeting accused the Department of State of lying by claiming a previous federal judge’s ruling in May to count undated ballots in a Lehigh County judge race applied to the rest of the state.

“They’re lying about the state of the law, which is not settled,” Parsons said.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled May 20 that mail-in ballots without a required date on the return envelope must be allowed in a 2021 Court of Common Pleas judge race in Lehigh County. Although the U.S. Supreme Court declined to temporarily halt the order, Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch signed onto an opinion from Samuel Alito that said the 3rd Circuit was “very likely wrong.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS contributed to this report.