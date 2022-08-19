A Commonwealth Court judge on Friday ordered Lancaster and two other counties to update their certified results of the May primary election to include mail-in ballots from voters who failed to properly date the outer envelopes.

The order from Commonwealth Court President Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer came down nearly a month after the acting secretary of state filed the lawsuit against the elections boards of Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties. The three counties did not comply with a June letter from state officials asking them to provide a new set of certified results that counted undated mail-in ballots.

“Based on the facts presented and the interpretation of statutory language, the failure

of an elector to handwrite a date on the declaration on the return envelope does not

relate to the timeliness of the ballot or the qualification of the elector,” Cohn Jubelirer wrote in her ruling.

That conclusion, she wrote, meant that not counting undated ballots was a violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which says that votes can’t be disqualified for immaterial reasons.

In a complaint filed in the court last month, the Pennsylvania Department of State’s acting secretary, Leigh Chapman, argued that Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties were effectively blocking her from carrying out her election certification duties.

As a result, state officials have yet to certify statewide results from the primary in the high-profile races for Pennsylvania governor and U.S. Senate, as well as results for congressional and state legislative contests involving the three counties.

Now, officials in Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties must send those results to the state agency by Aug. 24, according to Cohn Jubelirer’s order.

Lancaster County certified a set of results in May that segregated undated mail-in ballots, per a previous order from Cohn Jubelirer. She ordered the segregated counts in case another judge on appeal invalidated the ballots.

David McCormick, a candidate in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, had sued to count undated ballots in a tight race against Dr. Mehmet Oz, but later dropped it. As a result, an appeal never came.

Lancaster County’s three commissioners did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. The commissioners for Fayette and Berks counties also did not immediately respond for comment on the ruling.

The counties could appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.

County commissioners

While the case pitted the Democratic Wolf administration against three Republican-led counties, Lancaster County’s Democratic County Commissioner John Trescot supported the county’s stance alongside D’Agostino and Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons.

“We took what I believe was the correct position that we don’t supply two certified elections and that’s why we’re being sued by the Department of State,” Trescot said at a July board of elections meeting. “Now, if something else changes, there's another court opinion, I’ll change from that.”

Parsons in the same board of elections meeting accused the Department of State of lying by claiming a previous federal judge’s ruling in May to count undated ballots in a Lehigh County judge race applied to the rest of the state.

“They’re lying about the state of the law, which is not settled,” Parsons said.

D’Agostino testified in court, arguing that county commissioners play a role in interpreting and enforcing election law. “I can be called upon to interpret the (election) code, it’s one of my jobs,” he said in Commonwealth Court. “My opinion of that is one vote of three (on the board of commissioners).”

The order does not pertain to Butler County, which state officials discovered had also chosen not to follow their June request only after Chapman had already certified them.

Cohn Jubelirer said in her ruling that the state agency’s mistake didn’t mean she had to ignore the validity of their arguments, but it means Butler County’s undated ballots will be the only ones in Pennsylvania not included in this year’s final primary results.

The decision is also a rebuke against those that have argued the language of Pennsylvania’s new voting law required voters to date ballots.

The part of the law that says voters “shall” date and sign their mail-in ballots envelopes was a direction to voters, and not one that determines whether a vote should be counted, the judge wrote in her order.

“Ultimately, the court must be mindful that the election code is to be liberally construed and that only compelling reasons, not minor irregularities, should be used ‘to throw out a ballot,’ and that should occur ‘very sparingly.’”