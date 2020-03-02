LNP Media Group has won a procedural ruling in Lancaster County court that allows the publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline to continue fighting for access to newly-discovered autopsy records in the case of slain federal prosecutor Jonathan Luna.
President Judge David L. Ashworth, in a decision Monday, granted the Lancaster-based news organization “intervenor status” in seeking the autopsy records for Luna, who was found dead in a creek in rural northeast Lancaster County in December 2003.
“The filing of a motion to intervene in a criminal case by the news media has long been recognized by [our Supreme] Court as an appropriate means of raising assertions of public access to information regarding criminal case proceedings,” Ashworth wrote.
Ashworth’s ruling allows LNP Media Group to file a motion requesting access to the records.
The Lancaster County district attorney, Heather Adams, moved to seal the records in early February, arguing the "the release of the coroner records and papers of Jonathan Luna poses a threat of substantially hindering or jeopardizing the ongoing investigation."
The records, long believed to have been turned over to the FBI, were discovered late January in the archives housed in the basement of the government building on North Queen Street. It's unclear how long the records had been there. The archives manager has said no one had asked for them in the more than 10 years he's worked there.