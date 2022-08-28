Anyone who paid Manheim Township a hefty fee to connect a property to Manheim Township’s municipal water system since August 2012 could have a check worth at least a few thousand dollars coming their way sometime in the future.

The checks would be cut from the $4.4 million Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth awarded in March to developers and property owners, who successfully argued in county court that the township and its sister entity, the Manheim Township General Municipal Authority, grossly miscalculated water tapping fees, overcharging customers for years.

But in the wake of the judge’s order earlier this year, township officials are staying silent about the case, leaving important questions on the potential consequences for taxpayers unanswered for now – including why the township is appealing the decision in Commonwealth Court.

Benton Webber, chair of the Manheim Township municipal authority, declined to answer a set of emailed questions, saying the authority’s attorneys advised him not to comment on active litigation.

Manheim Township Manager Rick Kane referred all questions to Dwight Yoder, the township solicitor. Yoder told LNP | LancasterOnline he could not comment on ongoing litigation.

Manheim Township Commissioner Barry Kauffman, the lone Democrat on the board, referred questions to Yoder. No other commissioners responded to requests for comment.

Earlier this month, the board voted 4-0 to approve a measure to appoint a special counsel for the appeal. (Republican Commissioner John Bear was absent for the vote.)

In addition to the appeal, the municipal authority is fighting a requirement to post a $5.2 million bond that would be used to refund developers and property owners if the appellate court affirms Ashworth’s order. The authority said in a court filing earlier this month that it is simply protecting its funds out of a fiduciary responsibility “entrusted to them.”

The refusal to post the bond is in direct violation of the court’s orders, according to Ed Robson, a King of Prussia-based attorney in the class-action suit brought by a group of about 60 developers and property owners.

“Entrusted to them? Judge Ashworth just wrote 100 pages on how you illegally charged this fee,” Robson said. “There’s no money entrusted to you; you illegally took the money from my clients.”

Ashworth’s March opinion is 69 pages long.

The township is jointly liable for the refunds, but municipalities are exempt from posting a bond in such instances.

The Commonwealth Court did not agree to give the authority that same exception from posting a bond pending the appeal, Robson said, adding that the plaintiffs are working to have the court force the authority to follow Ashworth’s order and cough up the money.

Years in the making

Since 1993, the township authority has charged at least $4,000 for each new housing unit or commercial space to connect to its water lines. The authority owns and manages water infrastructure in the township, which is served by Lancaster city’s water system.

But the judge’s review of calculations from a court-appointed expert found the authority had been overcharging customers by as much as a multiple of 25. When the authority was charging $5,079 beginning in 2016, for instance, it should have been charging $142, according to Ashworth’s ruling.

In 2009, when the authority was charging a $5,372 tapping fee, it should have been charging $35, according to the judge’s ruling.

The calculations are based on the capacity of the system and the cost to build and run it. Those costs fluctuate based in part on which completed infrastructure projects the authority needs to finance, and how much debt is left to pay. For example, an authority can’t charge for using water lines that have already been paid off.

The legal battle goes back to 2011, when developers of a project off Fruitville Pike called Wetherburn Commons accused the township of charging tapping fees for water infrastructure it no longer owned. A 1984 agreement with Lancaster city lapsed in 2004, yet the authority claimed it still had ownership of those water lines.

In a 2014 opinion, Ashworth determined the authority had been wrongly charging customers for infrastructure, even after it had reacquired the water infrastructure from the city in 2008. The authority would have recovered its costs when it charged tapping fees between 1984 and 2004, according to that ruling.

Two years later, Ashworth ruled in a second opinion that the authority had repeatedly failed, starting in 2003, to show residents how it arrived at its calculations, a violation of the state Municipal Authorities Act.

That changed after 2016, when the authority responded to Ashworth’s order by publishing calculations along with its decision to lower its tapping fee from $5,693 to $5,079, according to court filings.

But even that move, Ashworth later found, included fee-calculation mistakes one of his previous court orders had flagged in 2014.

A consultant who calculated the new rate, C. Matthew Brown of Arrow Consulting, said in court he did so because the authority did not tell him about the previous ruling not to count water infrastructure transferred at no cost to the township by Lancaster city.

The court found other deficiencies in previous fee structure changes over the years. In 2009, the authority’s tapping fee charged customers for a new pumping station it hadn’t even started to build yet, also a violation of state law. Municipal authorities must wait until new infrastructure is in operation before they can start charging customers to pay for it, Ashworth ruled.

Steve Artz, president of East Hempfield Township-based Your Towne Builders, a plaintiff in the suit, said Ashworth’s rulings have shown “it was obvious what the township had done.”

Artz: “Why the township is continuing this – it’s just ridiculous. To think that they're not at fault is really egregious. It really is.”

Questions remain

As the tapping fee case goes before Commonwealth Court judges, the reasoning behind other recent actions taken by the authority remains unclear.

Ashworth’s order called for the authority to change its tapping fee from $5,079 to no more than $202 by early June. Instead, the authority eventually suspended all tapping fees after the March order. It also refunded the $5,079 fee to customers who paid it after Ashworth issued his order.

Webber did not answer questions regarding the pause or why the authority had not yet adopted the court's adjusted calculations.

The township and authority also did not address a legal malpractice suit it filed against the authority’s solicitor, William McCarty, in 2018.

Though there has been very little movement in that suit, last year the township and authority asked the court to keep the case open.

Despite the lawsuit, McCarty has stayed on as the authority’s solicitor.

An attorney isn’t guilty of malpractice because their client lost their case, “unless this is due to his mismanagement of the business entrusted to him through bad faith, inattention, or want of professional skill,” according to case law cited in a 2017 handbook for attorneys prepared by the Philadelphia-based firm Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin.

Robson said he’s not sure if the malpractice suit is directly related to the tapping fee suit, but “I think it's just so shocking that an organization would be suing their attorney for malpractice and that attorney is preparing them for depositions and continuing to represent them.”

The Commonwealth Court has not scheduled a hearing on the township’s appeal, according to Robson.