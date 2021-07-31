A Commonwealth Court judge this week largely denied a motion from Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler to bar evidence of racial discrimination in the landmark school funding case involving the School District of Lancaster.

Petitioners, which include Lancaster and five other Pennsylvania school districts, parents, the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools, and the Pennsylvania chapter of the NAACP, can present race-related evidence, Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer declared.

That evidence may include race specific data from the state Department of Education showing the disproportionate impact the state’s education funding system has on children of color, evidence that Black and Hispanic students are heavily concentrated in high-poverty schools and, therefore, lack equitable access to educational opportunity.

The judge sided with Cutler, a Republican from Peach Bottom, on his request to bar petitioners from presenting certain race-related background information, such as discriminatory practices related to school segregation, housing policies, incarceration rates and employment.

Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau said the court was right to consider racial disparities as part of the petitioners’ larger argument that the state’s funding system fails to equitably serve all Pennsylvania students.

“We know that Pennsylvania has some of the biggest achievement gaps between racial groups, even when controlling for poverty, in the nation,” she said. “If our school system is not serving all students, it is not living up to the promise of the (Pennsylvania) constitution.”

The judge cited the makeup of Lancaster’s student body as one of the reasons why race-related evidence should be allowed.

“Obviously, evidence of the impact of the alleged inadequate and inequitable system of funding public education on The School District of Lancaster’s students necessarily implicates evidence of spending and achievement gaps involving minorities,” Cohn Jubelirer wrote in her opinion, stating the vast majority of Lancaster students belong to racial minorities.

Cutler argued in his motion that presenting race-related evidence is not relevant to the case because petitioners base their argument on the wealth of school districts, not race. If they had made a race-based plea, Cutler said in his motion, “it would have completely changed the tenor of this case.” He also said presenting such evidence could delay the case, lead to “unfair prejudice” and “confusion of the issues.”

He objected to petitioners using evidence, including Pennsylvania Department of Education data, to argue that the state’s education funding system was unconstitutional due to disparate spending or achievement between races.

Cutler, through his spokesperson, declined to comment because he will not comment on pending litigation.

Other respondents in the case are the Pennsylvania Department of Education; Pennsylvania Senate President Pro-Tempore Jake Corman, who also joined in Cutler’s motion; Gov. Tom Wolf; and former state Secretary of Education — and current Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology president — Pedro Rivera.

Claudia De Palma, a staff attorney with the Public Interest Law Center who argued the case on behalf of the petitioners, said although this case is not a discrimination case, “the data is plainly relevant to determining whether or not our school funding system meets the needs of all children in Pennsylvania, as our state constitution requires.”

The case, which could significantly alter the way Pennsylvania public schools are funded, goes to trial in Commonwealth Court in Harrisburg beginning Sept. 9.