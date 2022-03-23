Lancaster city police policies and procedures will not be kept confidential as the Ricardo Muñoz wrongful death suit proceeds, a federal judge ruled last week.

Miguelina Peña is suing Lancaster city, the officer who shot her son in September 2020 and the former police chief, contending they violated his civil rights.

In court filings earlier this year, and during a March 3 hearing, attorneys for both sides made their cases for what should and shouldn’t be confidential.

Peña’s attorneys claimed the defendants were being overbroad in what they wanted kept confidential, hampering their ability to develop their case. The defense said it was seeking to protect information routinely kept confidential in court cases.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl wrote in his March 17 order that he started from “the principle that all information and documents should be publicly accessible unless otherwise noted.”

But Schmehl said there were valid reasons some information shouldn’t be disclosed. For instance, he said reports concerning protests after Muñoz’s death — which Peña’s attorneys wanted — “have little probative value to the claims of this case (but) a high degree of privacy and safety interests of police officers and others” and should be confidential.

Peña’s attorneys wanted police policies and procedures so they could make their case that the department fosters an atmosphere of excessive force.

The city denies that allegation and has asked the court to dismiss the case.

Schmehl’s order also allows Peña’s attorneys to challenge anything they think is improperly marked confidential.

Background

Muñoz, 27, was killed Sept. 13, 2020, after police were dispatched for a domestic disturbance call. Though the family maintained they called police for help because Muñoz, who had schizophrenia, was not taking medication.

When officer Karson Arnold arrived at Muñoz’s mother’s home in the city’s southwest neighborhood, Muñoz came running out carrying a knife. As he ran toward the officer, Arnold shot him four times.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office cleared Arnold of acting criminally.

District Attorney Heather Adams said Arnold “had no time or opportunity to do anything but run for his life and only resorted to lethal force when he confirmed an imminent threat to his life remained” and that de-escalation tactics or less-than-lethal forces, such as a Taser, weren’t appropriate.

On Jan. 4, Schmehl dropped Lancaster County as a defendant in the suit.

Peña’s suit contended county policies led to a violation of Muñoz’s civil rights — his death — and cited the relationship between the county and city through 911 dispatch. Schmehl ruled that dispatchers had no personal involvement in the shooting.