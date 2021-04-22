Two very different portraits of a Manheim Township man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol were presented to a federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Thursday at a hearing on whether the man should be released from detention pending trial.

After listening to the two sides, the judge said he’d rule in one week.

Michael J. Lopatic, 57, was arrested on Feb. 3 at his home on Haskell Drive and charged with repeatedly punching one police officer in the head outside the Capitol and ripping the body camera off a second officer and later throwing it away.

His attorney, Dennis Boyle, argued that his client poses no flight risk or threat to the public. He said Lopatic’s actions outside the Capitol, were a “tremendous mistake” and do not reflect his life as “a model citizen” who served his country as a U.S. Marine in Lebanon.

Boyle also noted Lopatic’s extensive health problems and willingness to comply with home detention and 24-hour electronic monitoring.

But the prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Colleen Kukowski, argued that Lopatic’s health conditions did not stop him from physically attacking a police officer. She said his “ability to be swayed” by lies about the 2020 election suggests he would not abide with home detention and could commit violence again in response to similar misinformation.

U.S. District Judge Emmett Sullivan said at the hearing’s start that his “inclination is to keep Mr. Lopatic detained,” though he said more than once that he viewed the question of pre-trial release as “a close call.”

During the nearly two-hour-long hearing, conducted via video conferencing, Sullivan asked the lawyers whether Lopatic’s theft of an officer’s bodycam and later disposal of it show he would not be a cooperative defendant.

The camera in question, Kukowski argued, contained not just evidence that could be used against Lopatic, but also recorded violent acts by other people who authorities are still trying to identify, as well as evidence of good deeds by some people who tried to aid fallen police officers outside the Capitol.

Boyle responded by saying that his client did not take other steps to hide his involvement in the events of Jan. 6.

“He’s not somebody who intends to obstruct justice in the future,” Boyle said of Lopatic, conceding that the evidence against already him “seems overwhelming.”

Sullivan said he plans to rule from the bench next Thursday on whether Lopatic should be released until his trial.

No date has been set for a trial, and the government has asked the court for a 60-day delay on many of the prosecutions of Jan. 6 defendants, citing the complexity of the investigation and time required to share evidence with defense attorneys.