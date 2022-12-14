Two new interim members took their seats at the Lancaster County Board of Elections meeting Wednesday, temporarily replacing county commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, who are running for reelection next year.

Last week, President Judge David Ashworth appointed former Lancaster County Solicitor Christina Hausner and Court of Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Wright to take the place of D’Agostino and Parsons, respectively.

The appointments will remain in place until the two commissioners are either officially certified as winners of their races in the 2023 general election, or are no longer candidates, according to Ashworth’s appointment order from Dec. 6.

State law requires elected officials serving on boards of elections to temporarily vacate their seats while running for office, a measure meant to avoid conflicts of interest.

Democratic Commissioner John Trescot, who was appointed to the board of commissioners after his predecessor, Craig Lehman, left his office in the middle of his four-year term, will remain on the board of elections. Trescot accepted the commissioner appointment on condition he would not run for a term of his own.

On Tuesday, the new board voted to make Trescot its chair. The three members also approved Hausner as vice chair.

County boards of elections were for years a fairly rote administrative body. Though typically filled by elected commissioners in Lancaster County, the board of elections is by design a nonpartisan body meant to oversee election administration and certify results.

But political and legal fights over Pennsylvania’s 2019 voting law changes, Act 77, have intensified the role of election boards, at least in Lancaster County. Since Act 77 went into effect in 2020, the board has had to make decisions about how to interpret a flurry of lawsuits and state guidance from the Wolf administration over the law’s changes.

“Now, it’s something that the public is much more interested in, and there are more issues because of the nature of Act 77,” Hausner said after the meeting.

That includes the use of optional voter services related to mail-in ballots, such as dropboxes and ballot “curing” – when election workers notify mail-in ballot voters of disqualifying clerical errors so they have a chance to correct them and have their vote counted.

Previous decisions by Parsons and D’Agostino to remove Lancaster County’s sole dropbox at the county building earlier this year and not allow election officials to cure mail-in ballots drew protest from local Democrats, progressive activists and nonpartisan civic groups like the League of Women Voters. They argued those decisions amounted to voter suppression.

At the Wednesday board of elections meeting, Republican Party of Lancaster County Chairman Kirk Radanovic raised concern about Wright’s appointment.

“I think it’s highly unusual that a sitting judge would put himself in a political situation like that,” Radanovic said at the meeting.

Wright, a Republican, was first elected as a county court judge in 2007. He is not running for retention in 2023. There are three open seats on the bench for Court of Common Pleas in the upcoming 2023 primary.

“It’s a continuum, I would say, from secure voting to ease of access in voting, and you have to land some place in the middle,” Hausner said. “There are people who really want you to be on one end or the other, and they are not happy. That’s just the general theme of the culture of politics today.”

Ashworth, also a Republican, has publicly clashed at times with Parsons and D’Agostino over county staffing levels in the courthouse and COVID-19 mitigation policies in the county courts.

Until this year, Hausner served on the county Republican party committees in Lancaster city and East Hempfield Township.

Earlier this year, Parsons and D’Agostino proposed eliminating a provision at county salary board meetings that allowed Ashworth to get priority for scheduling appearances before the board, a measure in place to get the judge back to court proceedings as quickly as possible. The measure failed.

After the Wednesday meeting, Wright said he agreed to serve as a replacement on the board because Ashworth asked him to.

“I have no stake in anything” at the elections board, Wright said. “I’m completely neutral. I’m not running for any office.”

Hausner, for her part, said after the meeting her legal work in county government gave her a good background for handling potential new court decisions or state guidance that may affect election business next year.

When it came to the more controversial issues that were at the discretion of the board, such as using dropboxes or ballot curing, Hausner declined to state her own views on those issues Wednesday. But, she said, she will take into account the past stated views of D’Agostino, whom she is temporarily replacing, while on the job.

“I do think there’s some reason to believe I’m a replacement for a publicly elected official. I’m not elected, I’m just appointed by a judge,” Hausner said. “I would look at that, but it’s not like I’m going to ask (D’Agostino), ‘What should I do?’ I’m not going to do that.”

Parsons and D’Agostino will still play a smaller role in county election matters. If the board of elections approves any measures that require funding, the board of commissioners will need to approve the purchase.

Scanner upgrades

Commissioners will have to sign off on one such purchase as early as next week, after the new board of elections approved long-awaited software upgrades to the county’s fleet of ballot scanners.

Election officials at the Department of State certified the software changes from Texas-based Hart InterCivic Inc. this month, a year after first telling the county it would be completed as early as January, county elections chief Christa Miller said. Hart InterCivic is Lancaster County’s election equipment vendor.

The $99,000 upgrade will improve the speed of scanning mail-in ballots, Miller said, and also allow election officials to more efficiently identify and record write-in votes.

Had the state approved the upgrade in time for the 2022 general election, Miller said, election workers likely would have finished processing and counting mail-in ballots closer to 9 or 10 p.m. on election night, instead of the office’s 3 a.m. finish the following morning.