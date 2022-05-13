A Common Pleas judge said Friday the Lancaster County commissioners violated Pennsylvania's open meetings law when they removed a mail-in ballot dropbox from the entrance to the county government building last month.

The ACLU of Pennsylvania filed the last-minute challenge on Tuesday, saying the decision should’ve been formally publicized and voted on in accordance with state open meeting laws.

Leonard G. Brown III determined the commissioners' decision – with Republican commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino in favor and Democrat John Trescot opposed – amounted to official action and, as such, needed to comply with state law.

Brown also rejected the county's argument that moving the dropbox was a "de minimis" action.

"The number of public comments related to the drop box and the amount of time the Board itself spent discussing the issue establishes to the satisfaction of the court that the removal of a ballot drop box is not 'so minor as to merit disregard' and accordingly is not de minimis," Brown wrote in granting the ACLU's preliminary injunction to have the dropbox returned. "Notably, Board Member D’Agostino suggested at the April 13, 2022 meeting that the matter of the drop box be addressed at a Board meeting the following week, which would have likely satisfied the (state law); however, Board Member Parsons suggested that a consensus existed, and the matter was finalized without a vote."

“We completely think that Judge Brown’s decision is right on the mark. He analyzed the issues correctly, he applied the law correctly and he correctly directed the board to comply with the Sunshine Act,” the ACLU’s attorney, J. Dwight Yoder, said Friday.

“Ultimately (Brown) recognized the purpose of the Sunshine Act is to be sure that the government is open to the people,” Yoder said.

D’Agostino, chairman of the commissioners, expressed disappointment.

"We are not aware of any similar case or ruling anywhere in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," he said in an email statement. The implications are such that it potentially and dramatically changes how local governments everywhere do business. This matter was discussed at multiple public meetings in a transparent way, which is actually above and beyond what is required by the law for an administrative matter."

D’Agostino said the Board of Elections, which is made up of the three commissioners, will have a draft resolution on Monday's meeting agenda stating the county's intent not to have a dropbox.

The resolution reads, in part: 'We, the Lancaster County Board of Elections in order to instill integrity in our elections and ensure a system that does the utmost to prevent voters from unintentionally or intentionally breaking the law, hereby declares that Lancaster County shall have no ballot drop box in this current election or any election, unless compelled to do so by Pennsylvania statute or by official legal authority."

Trescot said the dropbox is beneficial to voters, but recognized it will go away.

"On Monday, the Board of Elections will meet, and the Republican majority will vote to remove the drop box," he said in an email.