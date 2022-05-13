A Lancaster County judge said Friday the county commissioners likely violated Pennsylvania’s open meetings law when they decided not to install a mail-in ballot dropbox at the entrance to the county government building.

On behalf of two county residents, the ACLU of Pennsylvania filed the last-minute challenge on Tuesday, saying the April 13 decision was not reached in accordance with state open meeting laws.

Judge Leonard G. Brown III, noting the dropbox was used in the November 2020 election and the 2021 primary and general elections, determined last month’s decision — with Republican Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino in favor and Democrat John Trescot opposed — amounted to official action and, as such, needed to comply with state law.

Following the ruling, the ballot dropbox was installed at the county building’s Chestnut Street entrance shortly after noon on Friday.

In granting the ACLU's preliminary injunction to have the dropbox returned, Brown also rejected the county’s argument that deciding not to use the dropbox was an administrative matter.

“The number of public comments related to the drop box and the amount of time the Board itself spent discussing the issue establishes to the satisfaction of the court that the removal of a ballot drop box is not ‘so minor as to merit disregard’ and accordingly is not de minimis,” Brown wrote. “Notably, Board Member D’Agostino suggested at the April 13, 2022 meeting that the matter of the drop box be addressed at a Board meeting the following week, which would have likely satisfied the (state law); however, Board Member Parsons suggested that a consensus existed, and the matter was finalized without a vote.”

Brown also agreed that one of the plaintiffs in the case, Jon Foley Sherman of Manheim Township, suffered irreparable harm — a required element to prevail in a preliminary injunction.

Sherman, who regularly attends meetings, said he didn’t go to the April meeting because the dropbox wasn’t on the agenda circulated in advance.

The board argued Sherman didn’t suffer irreparable harm because he left a disapproving message after the board decided not to use the dropbox.

Brown noted “... the Sunshine Act conveys a broader right than simply having one’s voice heard by elected representatives. Pennsylvanians have a right to attend agency meetings and to ‘witness the deliberation, policy formation and decisionmaking of agencies.’”

He continued, “The damage to one’s ability to participate in the democratic process is not quantifiable and cannot be compensated.”

J. Dwight Yoder, the ACLU’s attorney, said Brown’s decision was “right on the mark. He analyzed the issues correctly, he applied the law correctly and he correctly directed the board to comply with the Sunshine Act.”

According to Yoder, Brown, “recognized the purpose of the Sunshine Act is to be sure that the government is open to the people.”

Quick action planned

D’Agostino, chairman of the commissioners, expressed disappointment.

“We are not aware of any similar case or ruling anywhere in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” he said in an email statement. “The implications are such that it potentially and dramatically changes how local governments everywhere do business. This matter was discussed at multiple public meetings in a transparent way, which is actually above and beyond what is required by the law for an administrative matter.”

D’Agostino said the Board of Elections, which is comprised of the three commissioners, will have a draft resolution on Monday's meeting agenda stating the county’s intent not to have a dropbox.

The resolution reads, in part: “We, the Lancaster County Board of Elections in order to instill integrity in our elections and ensure a system that does the utmost to prevent voters from unintentionally or intentionally breaking the law, hereby declares that Lancaster County shall have no ballot drop box in this current election or any election, unless compelled to do so by Pennsylvania statute or by official legal authority.”

Trescot said the dropbox is beneficial to voters, but recognized it will go away.

“On Monday, the Board of Elections will meet, and the Republican majority will vote to remove the drop box,” he said in an email.

Because the ACLU was seeking a preliminary injunction, the question of whether the board actually violated the sunshine would be weighed at another hearing.

That probably won’t happen because the board intends to follow the Sunshine Act and vote on the resolution Monday.

Dropbox and office hours

Placed prominently near the dropbox on Friday was a sign stating that a ballot can only be returned by the registered voter. “You can not drop off a ballot for anyone else,” the sign said.

Norma Maldonado, an employee of the county elections office, was sitting next at the county building entrance on Friday and said a staff person would monitor the drobpox to ensure the single ballot rule is followed.

Regardless of the dropbox’s status, the elections office will be open until 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday for voters who wish to drop off their mail-in ballot.

In-person voting in Tuesday’s primary will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 8 p.m. For information on polling places or answers to other election-related questions, go to votespa.com.