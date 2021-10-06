A federal judge has dealt another blow to a group of Roman Catholic religious society’s effort to sue a company that built a section of the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline on its West Hempfield Township property.

A district judge in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania dismissed a second lawsuit from the Adorers of the Blood of Christ that argued the Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. should never have been able to build on their property against their will. The Adorers argued the pipeline violates their religious freedom.

District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl on Thursday ruled that the federal courts do not have jurisdiction on the issue because the Adorers failed to appeal the pipeline company’s plans with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, an agency that oversees interstate pipelines and other energy-related business.

“The Adorers of the Blood of Christ are disappointed, but not entirely surprised, in the court‘s ruling,” read a statement issued by the group last week. “The federal courts consistently protect the profit interests of the fossil fuel industry at the expense of religious liberties and property rights.”

Attempts to reach Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams, Transcontinental’s parent company, were not successful on Tuesday.

The Adorers of the Blood of Christ is a religious society in the Catholic church that traces its roots back to 19th-century Italy. It has had a presence near Columbia since 1906, according to the group’s website.

The lawsuit dismissed last week was seeking monetary damages against Transcontinental for the pipeline that has already been built and operating since 2018. Transcontinental used eminent domain to build their Sunrise Atlantic pipeline on the religious society’s land, after the Adorers refused to voluntarily give them the go-ahead.

In its first lawsuit, the society sought to block the pipeline plan from running through its property, arguing that it violates its religious beliefs that it must be responsible stewards of the earth and environment. The Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, which strengthened claims for religious exemptions over federal laws, precludes the society from being subject to Transcontinental’s use of eminent domain, the society’s suits have alleged.

The Adorers appealed the first case to the U.S. Supreme Court, but in 2019 the highest court declined to take on the case.

Dwight Yoder, attorney at Lancaster-based Gibbel Kraybill & Hess, represents the Adorers. He said the religious exemption law from 1993 is so strongly worded that the onus should be on Transcontinental to prove the Adorers’ objections aren’t protected by the 1993 law. The rulings in federal court that the society did not follow the right procedure to make its case incorrectly puts the burden on the Adorers instead, he said.

“It’s pretty clear it’s a very powerful statute,” Yoder said of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. “It’s where you get Hobby Lobby from,” he said, referring to the case in which the Supreme Court ruled the company did not have to provide health insurance that offered contraception to employees as mandated by the Affordable Care Act, since it violated the company owners’ religious beliefs.

The pipeline connects the Marcellus and Utica shales to Williams’ multistate pipeline network. Williams in recent years has become one of the largest players in Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry, according to the conglomerate’s website.

The Adorers are now deciding whether to pursue an appeal, Yoder said.

“The Adorers believe that something good will come out of their ongoing struggle to remain true to their religious beliefs and practices,” the group’s Thursday statement said.