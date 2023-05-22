A Washington, D.C., federal judge has refused a media coalition’s request for access to sealed court records concerning Jan. 6 defendant Samuel Lazar.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson based her decision on a six-part test the District of Columbia court uses to determine whether records should be sealed or unsealed.

The test considers: the need for public access; whatever previous access existed; whoever is opposed to release of the records; the strength of privacy interests asserted; the possibility of prejudice to whoever opposes disclosure of the records and the reason the records were introduced in a court proceeding.

Attorneys for both the government and Lazar opposed unsealing records in the case.

In her order Friday, Berman wrote that the test recognizes “there may be circumstances where a need for secrecy can be outweighed by competing significant interests.”

Charles Tobin, one of the coalition’s attorneys, said Monday that he and his colleagues were studying the judge’s order and discussing options.

Jennifer Nelson, an attorney with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said it was unfortunate that Jackson didn’t provide more context justifying her decision.

“What I would like to see would be a more thorough discussion of (the six-part test) and why those factors are overcome in the present instance. Instead, there's just sort of a cursory statement that the judge has considered these factors, but it's denying the motion to unseal,” Nelson said.

Nelson called the sealing of the records, including the original requests to keep them from the public’s view, unusual and troubling.

“Because the purpose of having those documents be filed publicly is to allow the public to understand what it is being sealed and to the extent it can understand why it's being sealed, and also give the public a chance to challenge such an order,” Nelson said.

Lazar, 37, was arrested at his Ephrata apartment on July 26, 2021, and charged with assault and obstruction-related crimes. He was recorded on video pepper-spraying police and encouraging violence during the riot outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The likelihood that a significant change occurred in Lazar’s case surfaced when an NBC reporter spotted Lazar’s mother and sister at the Washington federal courthouse on March 17.

NBC reported Lazar was scheduled to be sentenced that day, citing “a source familiar with the proceedings.”

But no documents reflecting a plea agreement or other disposition of Lazar’s case have been posted on the federal courts’ online record.

Jackson wrote in her order that there are no undocketed records in the case.

Members of the coalition include The Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, National Public Radio, The New York Times, ABC, CBS and NBC.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website indicates Lazar is scheduled to be released from federal prison on Sept. 13.

Jackson set a Sept. 29 deadline for attorneys in the case to file updated status reports with the court. Nelson said this part of the judge’s order leaves open the door for the press coalition to argue again that the Lazar case documents be revealed. Perhaps, she suggested, whatever need for secrecy will have passed by then.

Lazar is being held at the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix, New Jersey, a low security-prison.