Raymond Rowe, the once-popular entertainer known as DJ Freez, has lost his effort to have DNA testing done on items used to murder teacher Christy Mirack 29 years ago — items, he maintains, that would show he wasn’t responsible.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker denied Rowe’s challenge to his conviction in a 16-page ruling Thursday, finding Rowe's claim that someone else killed her after they had consensual sex unbelievable.

Rowe, 53, pleaded guilty Jan. 8, 2019, to raping and murdering Mirack in her East Lampeter Township townhome in exchange for prosecutor to drop the death penalty.

It was a plea, Rowe testified at a hearing last August before Reinaker, that he was forced to make by his attorneys and because he was locked up awaiting trial and facing the possibility of the death penalty.

Instead, he testified at the hearing before Reinaker, he and Mirack had a secret relationship. They had consensual sex and she was alive when he left the townhome, meaning someone else killed her, according to his testimony.

Rowe had never been a suspect in Mirack’s killing until 2018, when genetic genealogy led detectives to him after his half-sister uploaded her DNA to a public genealogy database. The case was among the earliest uses of genetic genealogy.

Rowe is serving life in prison without possibility of parole, plus 60 to 120 years for the other crimes.