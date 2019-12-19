The Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas will soon have a new president judge come January.

Judge David Ashworth was selected by the county's board of judges to take over the role from Judge Dennis Reinaker come Jan. 6, 2020, the board announced Tuesday.

A president judge oversees the administrative functions of the court system in addition to their regular duties.

"We've got a lot of good people in the court system and I'm looking forward to working with them in a different capacity," Ashworth said.

Ashworth said his main focus as president judge will be improving the culture, workplace environment and morale in the courthouse.

He said he plans to meet with stakeholders in the courthouse to seek their input on what improvements can be made.

"It's very important to address that," he said.

Fostering a positive work environment will in turn create a more efficient court system, he said.

Ashworth also plans to reinstate task forces for the criminal, civil and family courts which will examine the efficiency of those court systems and make recommendations to the board of judges on how they may be improved.

Reinaker did not return a request for comment on the transition.