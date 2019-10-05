Judge James P. Cullen will retire at the end of the year, leaving a vacancy in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

Cullen, 70, has served on the local court since being appointed to fill the vacancy created by the death of Judge Louise Herr in 1992.

Cullen won election to the seat the following year and has served ever since. He was retained by voters for 10-year terms in 2003 and 2013, according to newspapers archives.

Cullen declined to comment.

“I think a lot of attorneys regard him as one of the smartest judges on the bench,” said district attorney candidate Heather Adams, who clerked for Cullen for a year. “He challenges attorneys to be better, I would say. The questions he asks are so intelligent that it requires you to be well prepared when you go before him.”

Cullen’s retirement will open up a seat on the 15-member bench, and the Pennsylvania Office of General Counsel has called for individuals interested in being appointed to fill the vacancy to submit their names by Nov. 15. More information can be found at ogc.pa.gov.

An election to fill the vacancy for a 10-year term will take place in 2021.

The last time there was a vacancy on the bench — when Judge Jay J. Hoberg retired in January of 2018 — 10 people submitted their names for consideration. State Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin recommended to Gov. Tom Wolf that he appoint District Attorney Craig Stedman be appointed to the position, although Wolf never acted to fill Hoberg’s vacancy.

Hoberg’s seat is now up for election this November, with Stedman and Democratic nominee Greg Paulson vying for the seat.

LNP reached out to individuals who had expressed interest in the appointment to Hoberg’s seat to ask if they will be submitting their names this time.

Lancaster-based attorney JoAnn Murphy, who previously sought an appointment, said she will be submitting her name.

Attorneys John Pyfer and Chris Patterson, who both previously sought appointment, said they would consider seeking the appointment. Attorney Crystal Clark said she would be discussing her options with her family and firm.

Chief Public Defender Todd Brown, who sought the Republican nomination to run for Hoberg's seat earlier this year, said he was still interested in seeking judicial office and may consider submitting his name.

Several other previously interested candidates could not be reached.