The state Attorney General’s Office is seeking to include the testimony of an additional 13 alleged victims as it prosecutes a Lancaster County doctor accused of sexually assaulting six males.
Most of the alleged additional accounts happened beyond the statute of limitations, so criminal charges cannot be filed in them, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.
The attorney general's office is asking for some or all of the alleged victims to be allowed to give testimony to show accused Dr. William Vollmar's modus operandi or “MO,” according to the filing.
Vollmar, 55, faces seven felonies and five misdemeanors related to sexual assault and corruption of minors. He is accused of inappropriately touching six males during sports-related treatments between between January 1997 and April 2019.
Vollmar's medical history includes working at Diamantoni & Associates LLP, several Lancaster County school districts and Lancaster General Health.
The first charge against Vollmar was filed in April by Pennsylvania State Police. The Attorney General's Office took over the investigation and filed charges in five other cases in May.
The 13 accounts — separate from the six that have led to criminal charges — are summarized in a motion filed Tuesday.
The reports escalate the severity and longevity of the accusations against the longtime Lancaster County doctor.
13 alleged victims
The 13 alleged victims ranged from a 15-year-old boy to an elderly woman, with offenses reported from 1990 through 2018.
The accounts involve alleged incidents that happened in different places: Four at Vollmar's West Lampeter Township home in his private office; eight at official medical offices: five at Vollmar's Quarryville office; one at the Lancaster city office and two at Lancaster General Hospital.
One allegedly happened at Middletown School District in Dauphin County.
The accounts are similar to the six alleged victims in the criminal case against Vollmar. The alleged victims sought sports-related treatment from Vollmar. They ranged from teenagers to adults, and five of the cases involve incidents that allegedly happened at Vollmar's home.
One way they differ in that two of the additional alleged victims are female.
Typically, a defendant’s behavior outside of the scope of a criminal case being tried cannot be referenced in court. Exceptions can be made if evidence proves elements including motive, opportunity and preparation.
The instances are similar in “method, means, modus operandi, location, motive, intent and plan,” the filing states.
“The most dangerous commonality is the aforementioned trust each victim placed in (Vollmar) as their medical provider and doctor. The (Vollmar) weaponized that trust by subjecting the victims to sexually assaultive conduct,” the filing states.
Ruling to come
Vollmar’s case is assigned to Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker. Reinaker could schedule a hearing to hear testimony from the 13 victims and then decide if any or all could be included as part of the evidence against Vollmar.
“It certainly isn’t likely that a ruling would be made in the next couple of months,” Reinaker said in an email.
Vollmar is out of prison on unsecured bail. His medical license is under temporary suspension by the Pennsylvania Department of State.
At his West Lampeter Township home Thursday, Vollmar declined to comment.
His defense attorney Michael Winters did not respond to a request for comment either.
Read the filing:
Motion in Limine to Admit Evidence Pursuant to PA.R.E. 404(b) by Lindsey on Scribd