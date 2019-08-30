The state Attorney General’s Office is seeking to include the testimony of an additional 13 alleged victims as it prosecutes a Lancaster County doctor accused of sexually assaulting six males.

Most of the alleged additional accounts happened beyond the statute of limitations, so criminal charges cannot be filed in them, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

The attorney general's office is asking for some or all of the alleged victims to be allowed to give testimony to show accused Dr. William Vollmar's modus operandi or “MO,” according to the filing.

Vollmar, 55, faces seven felonies and five misdemeanors related to sexual assault and corruption of minors. He is accused of inappropriately touching six males during sports-related treatments between between January 1997 and April 2019.

Vollmar's medical history includes working at Diamantoni & Associates LLP, several Lancaster County school districts and Lancaster General Health.

The first charge against Vollmar was filed in April by Pennsylvania State Police. The Attorney General's Office took over the investigation and filed charges in five other cases in May.

The 13 accounts — separate from the six that have led to criminal charges — are summarized in a motion filed Tuesday.

The reports escalate the severity and longevity of the accusations against the longtime Lancaster County doctor.

13 alleged victims

The 13 alleged victims ranged from a 15-year-old boy to an elderly woman, with offenses reported from 1990 through 2018.

The accounts involve alleged incidents that happened in different places: Four at Vollmar's West Lampeter Township home in his private office; eight at official medical offices: five at Vollmar's Quarryville office; one at the Lancaster city office and two at Lancaster General Hospital.

One allegedly happened at Middletown School District in Dauphin County.

The accounts are similar to the six alleged victims in the criminal case against Vollmar. The alleged victims sought sports-related treatment from Vollmar. They ranged from teenagers to adults, and five of the cases involve incidents that allegedly happened at Vollmar's home.

One way they differ in that two of the additional alleged victims are female.

Typically, a defendant’s behavior outside of the scope of a criminal case being tried cannot be referenced in court. Exceptions can be made if evidence proves elements including motive, opportunity and preparation.

The instances are similar in “method, means, modus operandi, location, motive, intent and plan,” the filing states.

“The most dangerous commonality is the aforementioned trust each victim placed in (Vollmar) as their medical provider and doctor. The (Vollmar) weaponized that trust by subjecting the victims to sexually assaultive conduct,” the filing states.

Ruling to come

Vollmar’s case is assigned to Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker. Reinaker could schedule a hearing to hear testimony from the 13 victims and then decide if any or all could be included as part of the evidence against Vollmar.

“It certainly isn’t likely that a ruling would be made in the next couple of months,” Reinaker said in an email.

Vollmar is out of prison on unsecured bail. His medical license is under temporary suspension by the Pennsylvania Department of State.

At his West Lampeter Township home Thursday, Vollmar declined to comment.

His defense attorney Michael Winters did not respond to a request for comment either.

13 alleged victims The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office filed a motion to admit the testimony of 13 alleged victims in the case against William Vollmar. The 13 accounts are summarized in the motion. Eleven of the alleged victims were males. A 54-year-old male gave an account that Vollmar reached inside his inner thigh during a 2018 medical appointment for stomach pain at Vollmar’s Quarryville practice. The 10 other males reported that Vollmar touched their genitals. Four males reported the incidents at Vollmar's home: Sports treatments in 1990, 1992 and 1993 starting when the male was 15

18-year-old, 2012 sports massage

18-year-old, sports treatment in 2013 and 2014

22-year-old, 2016 sports massage Seven males reported incidents at Vollmar's offices: 17-year-old, sports massage at Quarryville practice in 1997

Male in his 20s, sports massages at Lancaster General hospital between 2000 and 2010

In 2004 or 2005, a 17-year-old went to Quarryville practice for a sports massage. Vollmar allegedly asked him to be fully nude during massage. After he turned 18, Vollmar allegedly began touching his genitals. A similar event happened in 2007.

20-year-old, medical treatment at Quarryville practice in 2008

26-year-old, sports massage at Lancaster city practice in 2015

24-year-old, therapeutic procedure at Quarryville practice in 2016 Two of the alleged victims were females: Elderly patient at Lancaster General Hospital's emergency room in 2003. Vollmar allegedly came into her room twice and groped and fondled her.

16-year-old student at Middletown Area High School. Vollmar allegedly reached under the top of a her underwear line during a school physical in 2014.

Read the filing: