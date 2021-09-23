Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth was recently elected to a six-year term on the board of the National Association of Drug Court Professionals, which is an umbrella organization providing training and advocacy for a variety of treatment courts.

Drug court was the county’s first treatment court. It’s available to low-level, nonviolent defendants with addiction problems. Successful participants can have their criminal records expunged.

Ashworth has led the county’s drug court since it began in 2005 and he oversees the county’s two other treatment courts, veterans court and mental health court.

“Judge Ashworth is a demonstrated leader in the treatment court field and I am thrilled that he will join the NADCP board of directors,” said Carson Fox, the association's CEO. “Judge Ashworth’s passion for ensuring individuals with substance use and mental health disorders receive treatment and support has saved countless lives.”

LNP | LancasterOnline recently sat down with Ashworth for a Q&A about treatment courts, particularly drug court. The conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

You’ve been overseeing drug court since it began in January 2005. Did you seek out the role, or were you assigned?

Around 2003, then-President Judge Michael Georgelis wanted to start a drug court and asked if I would be interested in being the drug court judge. And my first response was: “Sure. What's a drug court?” There was a long (study) process. We went to three different locations around the United States to study drug courts. The federal government and the National Association of Drug Court Professionals trained us how to set up a drug court and the rest is history.

You were a civil lawyer before becoming a judge. Did you have familiarity with addiction prior to becoming a judge — either in your personal or professional life — or did being a judge open your eyes to addiction issues?

While being a judge certainly opened my eyes more to the addiction issue, I've had some very good friends over the years who have drug and alcohol issues in one form or another prior to becoming a judge and while being a judge. I don't think anybody in today's world is immune from the world of addiction. And a lot of people — whether they realize it or not — have friends, family, relatives — whatever — who have substance use issues.

What should people know about people battling addiction?

Probably the most important thing is: Substance use disorder or addiction is a disease and it should be treated like any other disease. People with that disease are entitled to help, to compassion, to understanding — just like any other disease. I've become immersed in the whole addiction and recovery world. By no means did I have as good an understanding of it back then as I do now. Most people didn't. Seventeen years ago, our whole society treated addiction differently. We've been trying to change society's perception of addiction from some type of moral failing to the recognition that it's a disease and can be addressed.

What are your goals as a board member of the National Association of Drug Court Professionals?

The National Association of Drug Court Professionals sets forth the protocols, the procedures and the direction of the entire drug court world (and) treatment court. So to the extent that I can have some input there, I think that's tremendously valuable. There are counselors there, there’s chiefs of police, there’s a mayor of Midwest City. There are federal judges, there are state judges. And that's the beauty of it: it's a board made up of an awful lot of different talent from different venues in different walks of life, all of whom come together for a similar purpose and that is to help people with drug and alcohol issues. One of the things I'm really excited about is I have an opportunity to network with people from all over the country, and in fact all over the world. And being able to network with that organization and those people to bring all of that back to Lancaster is going to really benefit the Lancaster County community.

Share some drug court statistics.

As of Sept. 14, when we had our 68th graduation ceremony (with) 231 graduates. We have 58 current participants. Five approved applications, 17 pending applications. One of my favorite statistics is 64 totally clean drug court babies that have been born to drug court participants. We've been able to recover $159,860.24 in restitution from drug court participants. Absent this program, we would never recover that amount of money. You can't graduate from drug court until you pay all your restitution. Depending on a participant’s needs, drug court can cost the system $3,000- $5,000. The daily cost for somebody to be incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison is $112.33. So, the annual cost to have somebody incarcerated is $41,000. So the cost-benefit analysis is not even close. If somebody can successfully go through the program, get clean and sober, get their lives back, get their jobs back and become productive members of the community, it’s not even close.

Can anybody who wants to be in drug court get into the program?

It's a voluntary program. We don't force anybody. We take applications; not everybody qualifies. We don't take violent offenders, we don't take sex offenders. There are certain limitations. But if somebody wants to come in and they qualify, we can get them in.

How have participants been faring since the pandemic?

Some people are able to work their recovery remotely. There are plenty of AA and NA meetings on Zoom and such. But for the majority of people who are here in recovery, the in-person aspect of recovery is really important. For some time, drug court was held here by video, then, gradually, some participants were able to attend in person-meetings when the court’s largest courtroom became usable with masking and social distancing. We still had contact with participants, but most if not all of them benefit from in-person contact. Every Tuesday afternoon they have to come in to meet with me or another judge and the whole drug court team in the courtroom, and we review their status, how they're doing. And when we can't do that, it becomes difficult.