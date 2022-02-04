At the end of yet another hearing in a case involving one man’s unwillingness to follow federal food safety laws and court orders, a federal judge on Thursday gave Upper Leacock farmer Amos Miller another chance.

“Your operation is very lucrative. You are making a lot of money. You are buying a lot of farms,” U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith said at the conclusion of a more than two-and-one-half hour hearing in Easton.

Miller, who skipped a similar hearing in December, was 40 minutes late for Thursday’s proceedings, where Smith told Miller to come into compliance with federal regulations. To help, Smith appointed a neutral expert in federal food safety laws to serve as the court’s agent and work directly with Miller.

Miller and the government have been at odds over the issue for years. His business, Miller’s Organic Farm, describes itself as a private club that sells only to members; Miller has claimed that arrangement exempted his farm from federal regulations.

Smith tried to explain why that’s not the case: “We can’t just separate you out from all other food providers and slaughterhouses.”

‘Very interesting case’

As the hearing began, Smith acknowledged the man he would go on to appoint as the court’s eyes and ears at Miller’s farm.

“Good morning sir. Welcome to a very interesting case,” Smith said to George Lapsley, of Pipersville, Bucks County.

Interesting it was. Early on in the hearing, Miller asked Smith if he would consider a court filing he made.

Smith told him the filing, marked as a writ of habeas corpus, didn’t make sense and asked Miller if he knew what habeas corpus was. He proceeded to explain it was to seek a hearing on the legality of a person’s imprisonment.

“You’re not in prison, sir, and I don’t wish to imprison you,” Smith said. “I think your position is, you are not subject to the laws of the United States.”

Miller did not testify. Two of his buying club members did.

Glen Miller, no relation, criticized federal regulations generally and noted that meat is often recalled from large packing plants while Miller’s “operation is so clean, it’s unbelievable … and yet these guys are trying to regulate him out of existence.”

He also said the government was planning a famine, and at one point observed that people “can become cannibals in 10 days … I’m not making any threats. I am just stating facts.”

Glen Miller told the courtroom he was going to broadcast the outcome of the hearing: “Twenty-thousand people are going to hear about this,” he said, prompting Assistant U.S. Attorney Gerald Sullivan to ask what he meant.

“You’re going to find out. We will make sure, as free people, with freedom of speech…. We just might surround your house. I don’t know,” Glen Miller responded, then assured the courtroom he wouldn’t do any harm, but might seek to talk.

The other witness, Matthew Tischler, said Miller’s farm is the only place he can get the food he needs. He said he traveled the country looking for healthy, real food, but that only Miller’s can meet his needs.

“I live in Lancaster in my car in the freezing cold so I can get this food,” Tischler said.

Tischler said he doesn’t want his food tested for pathogens and suggested Google reviews as a better tool for ensuring food safety than government inspectors.

He also said the government was preventing him from obtaining the food he wants, such as pig intestines.

“As soon as I eat pig intestines — and I’m not going to tell you where I get it — and I eat pig intestines with trichinosis, I feel better,” he said.

Asked by Miller’s attorney if Tischler gets pig intestines from Miller’s, he responded, “I plead the Fifth.”

(Trichinosis is an illness caused by eating meat that contains trichinella, a roundworm parasite. The parasite was largely eradicated from the U.S food supply decades ago, with most modern infections sourced to people who eat bear meat, according to the Mayo Clinic.)

Expert observer

The hearing concluded with Smith appointing Lapsley and giving him broad access to Miller’s farm.

Lapsley will be paid up to $1,500 for 12 hours work at a time, plus costs, from a $250,000 fine that Smith imposed last July after finding Miller in contempt of a 2019 consent decree aimed at getting Miller and the farm to comply with food safety inspection laws.

Sullivan, the government’s lawyer, began crafting the plan for an independent expert after learning that Miller started improperly slaughtering and selling meat and poultry almost immediately after Smith’s prior contempt ruling, handed down in June.

Sullivan argued Miller tried to outfox regulators by having an employee slaughter animals on a different property that Miller owns.

Then, when Miller got caught, Sullivan said, he turned to an organization called Prairie Star for legal advice, though it is not a law firm. Instead, it espouses “sovereign citizen” beliefs, including the legally baseless assertion that individuals, and not courts or lawmakers, can decide what laws to follow.

“You became frustrated and started willfully violating the orders,” Smith told Miller. “Well, you got caught. And that’s unfortunate … but despite that, the government is trying to get a solution to get you into compliance and pay your attorney.”

‘Least coercive’ means of enforcement

Sullivan said the government’s “primary goals here are to prod the defendant in the least coercive way toward compliance” and noted the government could seek fines of more than $7 million.

Miller’s attorney, Steven Lafuente, of Dallas, Texas, said he could attest that “the government has bent over backward to try to help” Miller in the seven years he’s been involved with Miller in one way or another.

Miller’s came to the attention of federal authorities in 2016, when the Food and Drug Administration said it identified Listeria in samples of Miller’s raw milk; the agency found the Listeria to be genetically similar to the bacteria found in two people who developed listeriosis — one of whom died — after consuming raw milk.