A Lancaster County judge will let prosecutors interview — ahead of trial — a retired Pennsylvania State Police sergeant involved in the investigation of Jere Musser Bagenstose after his estranged wife disappeared in 1984.

Though Bagenstose, 68, of Pequea Township, was long the main suspect in the presumed death of Maryann Bagenstose, who was last seen June 5, 1984, it wasn’t until December that District Attorney Heather Adams announced his arrest on one count of homicide.

Part of the prosecution’s case against Bagenstose centers on a note purportedly written by Maryann, but which prosecutors say Jere Bagenstose wrote to cover his tracks.

The retired sergeant, Edward Spewak, testified about handwriting analysis at Bagenstose’s February preliminary hearing. He is 81 and has terminal cancer, according to prosecutors.

Judge Merrill Spahn ruled Monday after hearing arguments from the prosecution and defense Friday.

Spahn said Spewak is a necessary witness but his advanced age and medical concerns may mean he wouldn’t be available for trial. That makes it an exceptional circumstance warranting taking his testimony ahead of a trial, which has not been scheduled.

Spewak’s testimony will be taken Aug. 2 at the Honey Brook nursing home he is staying at. His testimony will be video recorded, and a court stenographer will be used. Spahn, prosecutors, defense attorneys, Bagenstose and sheriff staff will be present.

If needed, the testimony will be presented to a jury.

At Bagenstose’s February preliminary hearing, Spewak sat in a wheelchair in the center of the courtroom to testify instead of testifying from the witness stand, as is customary. A man pushed the wheelchair.

Defense attorney Curt Schulz suggested he might challenge Spewak’s competency.

At the preliminary hearing, Spewak testified that the FBI provided police a report saying it was inconclusive who wrote the note.

It was state police investigators who made the determination, not the FBI. Assistant District Attorney Christine Wilson said Spewak was simply mistaken in recalling an event decades ago.

Though Bagenstose had been jailed at Lancaster County Prison after his Dec. 22 arrest, he was released May 24 after posting $925,000 cash bail through a bail bond agent.

In another old homicide case, involving David Sinopoli, President Judge David Ashworth on June 22 granted prosecutors’ request to take the testimony of a former investigator who is in the early stages of dementia.

Sinopoli, 69, of East Hempfield Township, was charged last July with stabbing Lindy Sue Biechler in her Manor Township apartment in December 1975.

A date to take that investigator’s testimony had not been scheduled as of Monday.

