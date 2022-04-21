Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and creator of The 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones discussed topics ranging from reparations to housing to democracy at St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster on Thursday evening.

Speaking to a sold-out crowd at the event hosted by CHI St. Joseph Children's Health, Hannah-Jones responded to moderated questions about her work on the 1619 Project and views on combating structural racism in the United States.

“If we could be honest about who we are,” Hannah-Jones said at the event. “Which is not to say that we can’t be a great country; it’s to say we aren’t one now.”

Hannah-Jones, who reports on racial injustice for The New York Times Magazine, rose to national prominence with The 1619 Project, a collection of essays and other media begun in 2019 that examines American history through the lens of slavery and its consequences. The project’s name refers to the year enslaved Africans were first brought to the colony of Virginia.

”All of these systems have racism embedded in them whether we are individually racist or not,” Hannah-Jones said.

Critics of The 1619 Project have challenged its assertion that the institution of slavery was central to America’s founding and continues to shape economic, legal and educational systems today. Backlash to the project has coincided with conservative campaigns against critical race theory, an academic framework positing that racism is embedded in the nation’s institutions and laws, tilting them to favor white people.

Through February, at least 36 states, including Pennsylvania, have introduced or adopted laws or policies limiting education on “racism, bias, the contributions of specific racial or ethnic groups to U.S. history, or related topics” in the name of banning critical race theory from schools, according to Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization that reports on education.

Thursday’s event was sponsored by the Steinman Foundation and the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund. The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications, including LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline.

Hannah-Jones received the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for The 1619 Project’s “groundbreaking exploration of the legacy of Black Americans starting with the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in 1619.” She received a MacArthur Fellowship, unofficially known as the “Genius Grant,” in 2017 for “chronicling the persistence of racial segregation in American society, particularly in education, and reshaping national conversations around education reform.”

“Most of the things that impact people's lives happen locally. It's not what's happening in (Washington) D.C.,” Hannah-Jones told LNP | LancasterOnline. “Policies around school integration, school equality, housing, all of this is being set at the local level, so local government has a huge role to play in making a community more equal.”