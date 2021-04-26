A Johnstown man used a screwdriver to steal a vehicle from a Denver neighborhood and then led officers on a nearly half-hour chase that went through a farm field, according to East Cocalico Township police.

Zachary Arthur Thomas, 26, was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, travel on cultivated land and multiple drug crimes and traffic violations.

Thomas inserted a screw driver into the ignition of a 1980 Chevy C20 pickup truck that was parked in front of a residence in the 700 block of Spruce Street sometime before 11:11 p.m. Sunday, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Thomas then replaced the vehicle’s original license plate with new plates registered to an Ephrata address.

Officers spotted Thomas in a vehicle matching the stolen pickup truck’s description at North Reading Road and West Church Street at 2:45 a.m. Monday, police said. Thomas sped away when officers attempted to pull him over.

Thomas led police on a lengthy chase that went through multiple jurisdictions, according to the affidavit. At one point during the chase, Thomas began driving through privately owned agricultural land.

The chase eventually ended after about 25 minutes, police said.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.

Thomas was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $75,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Nancy Hamill on May 6.

Thomas has previously pleaded guilty to charges of trespass and theft in Lancaster and Westmoreland counties dating back to 2014, according to court records.