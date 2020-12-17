Lancaster city restaurant John J. Jeffries has told customers it plans to keep its dining room open, a decision that defies Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order banning indoor dining until Monday, January 4.

“We do not take this decision lightly, especially during these unprecedented and often divided times,” the restaurant at the Lancaster Arts Hotel wrote in a recent email to customers. “While we understand some patrons may disagree with our decision, we must support our jjj and Double C staff and families – many cannot afford to pay rent and buy groceries under current PA unemployment, and extended unemployment benefits end December 26, 2020.”

John J. Jeffries has the same owners as Double C. at 220 N. Prince St., but only John J. Jeffries will keep its indoor dining open, according to Sean Cavanaugh, one of the owners of the restaurants, who confirmed the authenticity of the customer email.

In the email, John J. Jeffries says it will continue to require facemasks, limit seating capacity to 50%, and keep its bar closed.