After a seven-month tryout, John Bey is dropping the “interim” from his title to become Lancaster City’s police chief.

Mayor Danene Sorace announced Monday that she has appointed Bey to the chief’s position.

Bey stepped into the interim role last December, less than two months after his predecessor, Jarrad Berkihiser, retired suddenly. Sorace said at the time that Berkihiser had lost her trust because, she said, he did not share her views on policing.

Berkihiser’s sudden retirement came weeks after Ricardo Munoz was shot and killed by a Lancaster city police officer. Munoz, who suffered from several mental disorders, charged the officer with a knife. The district attorney and city police bureau later determined the officer acted appropriately to defend himself from imminent attack.

Bey is a Pittsburgh native and 25-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police. After retiring from the state police, he served as police chief of Middletown for two years and four months. He left that job to become financial management superintendent for the 193rd Special Operations Wing of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.

In April, Bey told LNP | LancasterOnline that he was interested in being appointed chief on a full-time basis. He described views on policing that appeared to be more in line with Sorace’s.

“Certainly, 21st century policing strategy, and the foundations of it, lends itself to police departments being integrated into communities and more impactful in communities in ways other than law enforcement, and certainly if were impacting quality of life issues as police officers, that’s going to lend itself to a reduction of crime, theoretically,” he said in April.

In announcing the appointment on Monday, Sorace said, “After weighing community input, a national search, an extensive interview process, and witnessing his service as interim chief over the past seven months, I have determined Chief Bey is the candidate to meet this critical moment.”

Bey said, “It is my goal to work towards ensuring that our Police Bureau has the tools, training and personnel to continue being an agency that is committed to providing outstanding service and protection and engaging with our community to build trust. I am privileged to be a permanent part of the team.”