John Bey, who led Lancaster’s police department on an interim basis for seven months before he was tapped in June as full-time chief, was formally sworn in on Monday at The Ware Center.

Mayor Danene Sorace told the audience that Bey “recognizes public safety is core, and that public safety has to be felt by everyone in our community.”

Bey spoke of partnering with the community, accountability and transparency.

“Today, our partnership is committed to marry the need for public safety with the demands for justice,” he said.

And he asked for the public’s help, noting “public safety is not a spectator sport.”

“Safe neighborhoods are the result of a mutually respectful partnership between the community and the police must partner to create communities capable of sustaining civic life,” he said. “Take part in your neighborhoods. Help us make safe places in our communities.”

About 75 people, including members of the clergy and representatives of community organizations, city council members and the police bureau personnel, attended the ceremony.

Bey succeeds Jarrad Berkihiser, whose retirement Sorace announced Oct. 2. The mayor said she came to doubt that Berkihiser shared her vision for the direction of the department.