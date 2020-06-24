Joe Biden is running for president.

But you already know that.

Here's something you might not know about the former vice president: When he was a student at the University of Delaware in the 1960s, Biden crisscrossed Lancaster County many times shuttling cars from the Manheim auto auction to dealers in Delaware.

He said he made $5 for every car he and his pals delivered from the massive auction on Route 72 in Penn Township to dealers in Delaware.

“They’d pay (me) to go up to Manheim and get those cars down,” Biden said in 2008, recalling his days as a student. “I’d gather up a bunch of guys from my dorm, pay them 5 bucks and charge 10 bucks to the dealers. That’s how I made my spending money.”

Biden's other quirky tie to Lancaster County was his 2013 claim that he was golfing within earshot of the Oct. 2, 2006, shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines. The remark triggered a flurry of criticism among residents who believed the Democrat was exploiting the tragedy to advance gun-control measures.

"It was pure coincidence. I happened to be literally, probably it turned out to be a quarter of a mile, back in 2006, at an outing when I heard gun shots in the woods that we didn't know where - we thought there were hunters," Biden said, according to a transcript of his speech to the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C., about gun violence.

"As I got back to the clubhouse in this outing and saw helicopters, it was a shooting that had just taken place in a small, Amish school just outside of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. So it's not just big cities or well-to-do suburbs. It could happen anywhere."

LNP fact-checked the claim and couldn't verify or debunk it.