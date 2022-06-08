Jimmy the pit bull puppy's back legs are paralyzed, but here's how Elizabethtown College students helped get him on the move [photos, video]

One look at Jimmy’s face was all it took for Shannon Ryan.

Ryan, of Ephrata, was on a private Facebook page for foster parents and volunteers for Pitties Love Peace – an Elizabethtown-based 501 (c) (3) dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of pit bulls – when she saw a message asking if anyone would be willing to foster Jimmy, a 6-week-old pit bull puppy who couldn’t move his back legs. He was part of a litter from a breeder, and they were unsure why he couldn’t move.

“I saw his picture and his little face and I was like, ‘Sure, will do!’” Ryan says.

Ryan wasn’t the only one who stepped up to help Jimmy. After connecting with Pitties Love Peace, a group of five Elizabethtown College engineering students designed a custom wearable cart so Jimmy could take his first steps. And he’s becoming more nimble every day.

Audrey Lilley, a board member with Pitties Love Peace, says about 100 pit bulls move through the Pitties Love Peace program each year. The program provides volunteer foster families with everything the dogs might need including a crate, food, toys, treats and covering the cost of any medical bills.

‘A happy little guy’

After Jimmy was in the care of Pitties Love Peace, his caretakers consulted professionals to find the cause of his condition. Lilley says that during Jimmy’s first appointment with a specialist, an X-ray revealed his spine was curved and twisted like a corkscrew at the end. It was a birth defect, indicating his back legs would be permanently paralyzed. There is no surgical fix for this type of defect.

Luckily, Ryan, who has four other dogs including a 2-year-old pit bull, was able to provide a loving foster home. Jimmy arrived at her and her husband’s home in early December, when Jimmy was just 8 weeks old. Ryan says her other dogs have taken to Jimmy.

“They were a little nervous around him at first, not only because he’s different, but because he’s really tiny,” says Ryan, who has fostered about 20 pit bulls through Pitties Love Peace. “Then my pit bull figured out how to play with him. He’s just another part of the pack at this point.”

Ryan says Jimmy had some trouble moving around the wood surfaces in their home, though on a rug or outside in the grass, he could pull himself along. Despite his mobility issues, Ryan says Jimmy is content..

“He’s a happy little guy,” Ryan says. “He loves when you lay down on the floor with him. His tail goes all crazy and he starts hopping around. He likes to sit on the couch at night and cuddle up. He’s just a normal dog.”

Meanwhile, Lilley was taking steps to figure out a solution for Jimmy’s mobility problems. She saw a call for proposals for Elizabethtown College’s Community Based Projects’ engineering course and submitted some information about Jimmy.

“When I saw the call for proposals, we had just gotten Jimmy into the rescue,” Lilley says. “I thought of him and knew that he was going to need some kind of adaptive technology to get around.”

Adaptive technology

Elizabethtown College’s Community Based Projects course pairs local nonprofit organizations with engineering students. In recent years, engineering students have completed projects for organizations such as Easter Seals, Habitat for Humanity, the North Museum and others, according to Brenda Daily, an associate professor of engineering at Elizabethtown College and one of three professors who advise students in the course.

The proposal to create adaptive technology to help with Jimmy’s mobility issue was accepted. In the spring semester, a team of five engineering majors, including Claire Cuvo, Bridget Ward, Olivia Swope, Clayton Greer and Andrew Raab set to work.

“I think the students found it really fun and were motivated in a way by this project that wouldn’t normally be with their coursework,” Daily says. “I think it was very rewarding for them to be able to use their skill sets and then see it make a difference.”

Meeting Jimmy for the first time gave the students inspiration to create something to help.

“When I first met Jimmy, I was very excited because the project suddenly felt real,” says Bridget Ward, a rising junior civil engineering major at Elizabethtown College. “He was a happy puppy, trying to drag himself wherever he wanted to go. Seeing him struggle to move, I felt sympathetic yet determined to help.”

Claire Cuvo, a rising junior engineering major at Elizabethtown College, also felt extra motivated after her first meeting with Jimmy.

“This was the most exciting project I've ever done and the most fulfilling by far,” Cuvo says. “I remember watching Jimmy try to walk when we first met him and it was just heartbreaking, because you can tell that he wants to run and play like a regular puppy, but he can't. That just motivated all of us even more to do the best job possible so Jimmy could be able to do that.”

The students began to figure out how to design a cart that could meet Jimmy’s needs. Jimmy, who was just 3 months old when the semester began and is now 9 months and weighs about 35 pounds, would need a mobility device that could grow with him and fit his specific defect.

“The biggest challenge of this project was just the uncertainty of it all,” Cuvo says. “We had no idea how big Jimmy was going to get. We had sort of an idea because we knew what breed he is, but we also knew that his birth defect would have some effect on his growth as well. To solve that problem, we made the dog cart adjustable to fit a range of sizes…We brainstormed for months and, in the end, we used telescoping pipes to make the frame adjustable.”

The students also fitted a fabric loop to the right side of the cart so that Jimmy’s legs could naturally and comfortably slide into it and prevent them from dragging on the ground.

“Another challenge with this project is that Jimmy has never used a dog cart before,” Cuvo says. “When we first put him in the finished product, it was very difficult for him to move around because he has never even stood up on his own. It is going to take a lot of strengthening and practice for him to get used to walking with a cart.”

Ryan says she was nervous the students would expect Jimmy to immediately start running as soon as he put the device on. When the students met with Jimmy in May to give him their finished project, he was able to take a few steps.

“Being in this class felt very rewarding,” Ward says. “Because as engineers, our goal is to make a positive impact in the world. This project felt especially rewarding to me because I have my own dog named Freddy with spinal problems. Seeing Jimmy’s success makes me believe that I can help Freddy when he needs a cart in the future.”

Lilley was also pleased with the results.

“We’ve spent thousands of dollars on specialist appointments for Jimmy, to have these students design this custom cart for us is so amazing,” Lilley says. “Our rescue is completely reliant on donations that come in from our generous network of pittie lovers. We want all of our donors to know that their generous funds go directly toward providing for all of the dogs in our care.”

While it’s possible that Jimmy may one day be available for adoption, Ryan says he’ll stay in her family’s home for at least a couple more months as he learns to use his wheelchair. And Jimmy still needs to be neutered, a requirement for all dogs adopted through Pitties Love Peace.

Ryan says Jimmy is practicing with his cart every day and, after a long time being immobile, he’s developing strength and muscle memory.

“It’s coming along,” Ryan says. “We’re getting some steps in. He’s figuring it out. You can see it start to click a little more each day. Someday he’ll be running in it, hopefully someday soon.”